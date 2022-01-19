Clover and Prosperity Conference being held Tuesday

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 15, 1932, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

In line with previous years, over 100 delegates have been appointed to the 8th annual Clover and Prosperity Conference which will be held at Farmington on Tuesday, January 19. The selections this year were made by a committee authorized to go over previous lists by the County Court of St. Francois County and place on the new list those who, in the estimation of the committee, might be expected to attend the conference, or who may be specially interested in the work being carried on.

Although the selection of delegates has been made largely to ensure school districts representation, the committee wants it understood that all farmers are invited to the conference and that anyone having something of interest to relate regarding the growing of legumes will have a chance to tell his experience during the morning or afternoon session.

The fact that more than 75 of those attending last year’s conference were not classified as school district delegates, is an indication of the general understanding among farmers that these conferences are for everybody and are not confined to a designated group.

In addition to special attention to the development of a pasture program for St. Francois County, delegates and visitors attending the 8th annual C. and P. Conference on January 19 in the Circuit Court Room at Farmington, will have an opportunity to hear about some of the results secured by farmers who tried out Korean Lespedeza last year.

Although weather conditions were not conducive to good stands of Korean Clover, several instances have been reported where the spring growth was sufficient to enable a fair stand to live through the hot dry weather of July and August. The possibilities of this crop are apparently enough to justify a greater attention to the variety for pasture purposes during 1932.

