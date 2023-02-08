The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad has announced the names of students whose names appear on the fall 2022 dean’s list.

More than 900 students across CMU’s three campuses, along with those enrolled in online classes, met the requirements for placement, including a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Local students recognized were Mackynze Adams, Derika Shanae Amsden, Theodore Lee Barnhouse, Brooklynn Lee Blasingim, Tessa Lauren Brewer, Kaleb Logan Curtis, Kaylee Fawn Davis, Arya Caroline Downs, Clifford Douglas Fox, Sara Abigail Francis, Devon Huff, Kathryn Hughes, Kaley Noel Kimball, Lillian Diane Kohut, Jason Michael Lee, Emily Denise Miller, Grace McKenna Miller, Nathan Ray O’Neal, Joseph Ethan Orsburn, Christel Danielle Schrum, Amanda Kay Trokey, Laney Ruthmarie Tucker, Millicent Marie Ward, Holli Whaley, Andrea Marie Wilkerson and Madison Marie Wilson.

