Dear Friends,
It was really cold here at the Capitol this past week. In fact it may have set records here in Jefferson City. I overheard another legislator say it was so cold that he had to purchase a cooler so he could keep his soda warm! I also overheard the man at the front desk of the hotel where I am staying say it was so cold that he heard a knock at the front door and it was a snowman wanting to come in to get warm!
The pace at the State Capitol has definitely picked up. Bills are being heard in their respective committees, hallways are busy with individuals and groups of various organizations promoting their businesses or agendas to their representatives. House bills have been voted out of committees and are now being debated on the House Floor.
Members of the House and Senate gathered in the House Chamber this week to get an update on the state of Missouri’s judicial branch. Lawmakers listened to the annual State of the Judiciary Address that was delivered by Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer.
He used his speech to address a variety of topics ranging from the importance of treatment courts to a new rule to benefit military spouses to a rule change that will make pretrial release conditions fairer for low-income defendants.
It’s not enough for the courts to simply resolve cases. Instead, courts must help change lives by breaking the cycle of crime among nonviolent offenders and make them more productive.
Justice Fischer said, “Being tough on crime is not necessarily being smart on crime. Our national incarceration rates have ballooned – and for many nonviolent offenders, we have failed to address their underlying issues of substance abuse and mental illness. Let’s save our prisons for those we are afraid of, not just mad at.”
Fischer outlined how the courts have created a pathway for military spouses who are licensed attorneys in other jurisdictions to practice law while they are in Missouri. The new rule went into effect at the beginning of the year to allow lawyers with licenses in good standing and whose spouses are active service members stationed in Missouri or a contiguous state to apply for temporary admission to practice law in Missouri.
Fischer said, “Allowing these qualified attorneys to share their legal talents with our citizens while they are in our state will honor the sacrifice they make as military spouses and will serve Missourians well.”
In discussing the change to the rules covering pretrial release, Justice Fischer said, “The problem is real. Too many who are arrested cannot afford bail even for low-level offenses and remain in jail awaiting a hearing. Though presumed innocent, they lose their jobs, cannot support their families and are more likely to reoffend.” The rule change will require judges to first consider non-monetary conditions of release and will allow monetary conditions only if they are necessary and only in an amount that doesn’t exceed what is necessary to ensure safety. Justice Fischer said judges must “ensure those accused of crime are fairly treated according to the law, and not their pocket books.”
This week, Representative Mike Henderson and I had the opportunity to meet with Silver Haired Legislators from Farmington, John and Mary Kremer who were here at the Capitol to state their legislative priorities
Protecting Victims of Sex Trafficking (HB 397)
House members gave overwhelming approval this week to legislation meant to protect underage victims of sex trafficking from prosecution. Lawmakers endorsed the change to ensure young people who are forced into prostitution aren’t further traumatized by facing criminal charges.
Current law in Missouri makes it an affirmative defense for a minor charged with prostitution to have been acting under coercion at the time of the crime. House Bill 397 would remove the coercion requirement and make it an affirmative defense that the defendant was under the age of 18.
“This is a common sense provision in the first part of the bill that says if you can’t consent to a tattoo or to have your ears pierced, that you cannot consent to prostitution,” said state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, who sponsors the bill.
She also pointed out that the average age a girl is forced into prostitution is 14, and her life expectancy after entering into prostitution is seven years and noted it can be difficult for minors to prove coercion because trafficking victims have often been forced to abuse drugs.
“By the time that she’s arrested it’s difficult to untangle and prove force or coercion because at that point she may be paying off fines and paying off her drug use,” Coleman said.
The legislation would also allow a person guilty of prostitution while a minor to apply to the courts to have records of that crime expunged. In addition, it would add some offenses related to child abuse and sex trafficking to the state law’s definition of “pattern of criminal gang activity.” Advocates say the provision is necessary because the frequency of trafficking operations being conducted by gangs has increased in recent years.
The bill passed and is sent to the Missouri Senate for consideration.
I enjoyed visiting with Vicki Weible, St. Francois County Circuit Clerk.
Also, I had the pleasure of talking with Beth Duerreman and Geoffrey Tibbs with the Republic Monitor of Perryville.
If you have any questions regarding any state matters or legislation, please don’t hesitate to contact me via by email or phone.
It is an honor to serve as your State Representative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.