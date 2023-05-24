Columbia St. Mercantile, 30 E. Columbia St. in Farmington, recently celebrated its first year in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Owners Tim and Michelle King invite the community to drop by and check out the store's delicious ice cream, ice cream cakes, candy by the piece or the pound, and wide selection of sodas. The store also sells toys from major brands, as well as small American-made companies.