Comics raising money for 'Patriot Paws'
Comedy for a Paws, an evening featuring six stand-up comedians from the St. Louis area is being held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Amvets Post 113, 3756 Pimville Road in Park Hills.

Comedians appearing at the show are Rich Braun, Scott James, Eric Rueseler, Ronaldo Mercado, Cori Stewart and Nate Barron. The event is being hosted by Lisa Andris.

The cost is $10 per person for advanced tickets and $15 at the door.

A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Missouri Patriot Paws, an organization that provides veterans in the state suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with trained service dogs.

