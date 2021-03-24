Community donates free haircuts for vets

A Farmington hairstylist and her daughter have watched in amazement and gratitude as their customers and others in and around the community have lived out the concept of "paying it forward" by donating money to provide free haircuts for hundreds of local veterans in the area.
Latisha Buntion House, owner of Tisha's Clipper Cuts at 101 Hyler Drive, is adamant that neither herself or her daughter, Amber Korber, are the real story here.
"I think there IS a story, but I want to make sure that it's not highlighting me or my daughter," she said. "It's the community and we're just the vessel being used — and I think it's amazing. It makes me cry a lot.
House explained that she began offering discounts on haircuts to veterans years ago because her father Charles Wayne Buntion was killed while serving in Vietnam.
"I wanted a way to honor him, and so that's what I decided to do," she said. "That's been going on for like 20 years, but it was for Veterans Day... Memorial Day... things like that."
House put up a simple handwritten sign on construction paper that read, "Veteran's Haircuts Free." Customers would donate money here and there to cover the cost of the haircuts — but this year a random act of kindness caused the donations to go into overdrive.
"Rocky Newsom saw my sign and said, 'Hey, I think we can get you a sign made better than your piece of construction paper,'" recalled House. "I agreed, but I said, 'I don't have one.' So, a few days later, Rocky came in and he had gotten in touch with his friend Bill Edburg. Bill made a sign that was worthy of the veterans. It was a beautiful, beautiful sign.
"Since this started Nov. 11 of last year, there was only three days that we did not have any haircuts up for veterans. So, only four veterans since November have had to pay for their haircut. Some of our veterans have chosen to pay for their own haircuts — or they'll pay for their haircut and then pay it forward. It's just been so amazing. We've heard so many amazing stories from our veterans."
House related a touching incident that occurred between her daughter and an elderly veteran.
"Amber has always worked for a corporation, but she came to work with me in October," House said. "She had an 86-year-old man that came in and he got his haircut, but he didn't realize it was going to be free. When my daughter told him it was free, he began crying. He had not had a haircut in six months because he couldn't afford one. None of our veterans should not be able to get a haircut because they can't afford it.
"I know the veterans are blessed, but Amber and I are more blessed — we get to do it. We get to tell them, 'Hey, your haircut is already paid for. Sometimes they want to pay for it because they think we aren't getting paid, but I tell them it's not like that at all. There's been donations of five haircuts, there's been donations of 10 haircuts. There's been people who say, keep the change and put it towards the veterans.' An 11-year-old boy donate five haircuts out of his birthday money for the veterans to get haircuts. At such a young age, he is already learning to honor our veterans."
Word about House's pay it forward for veterans has grown beyond her regular clientele at the shop.
There's been PayPal money sent to me from Annapolis, Missouri, in honor of a dad who had just passed away who was a veteran," she said. "We had one man come in and he said, 'I've already got a place to get my haircut, but I saw what you guys are doing and I want to donate some money.' I thought that was the coolest thing thing ever!
"I asked Amber how many haircuts she thinks we've done and she said, 'Mom, it's been over 200.' I've done this for 20 years and I don't know how it's blown up like this. The most haircuts we've had on the board at once is 37. I just think it's neat how a community have been making sure these veterans are getting haircuts since November — and only four have had to pay. I'm simply amazed at our community."
