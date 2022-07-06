Community generally seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 is starting to take hold again in some parts of Missouri, including St. Francois County. Since the pandemic began, the U.S. has reached nearly 87 million cases, 1.11 million deaths and 4.8 million hospital admissions as of Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 data tracker shows St. Francois County is in the medium level of concern for community transmission levels. The numbers are calculated using data from seven days and taking in the number of cases, hospital admissions, and inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 per a population of 100,000.

With the data through Monday, St. Francois County has a total of 136 cases for the seven-day period. The case rate for the last seven days shows a total of 202.33, with a percent change of 52.81 over the course of the last seven days.

Testing data shows an increase in positivity, but a decrease in testing as a whole in St. Francois County. The data through Saturday shows a percent positive of 26.59, indicating an increase in the percent change over those seven days as 14.14, an upward trend indicating the people who are testing are more frequently testing positive.

The data on testing through June 21 shows that there had been a total of 240 tests performed in St. Francois County over a course of seven days, with a percent change of -72.22, a decrease in tests performed.

The CDC shows that 33,571 or 49.9% people in St. Francois County have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 29,599 or 44% of the population in the county, is fully vaccinated.

Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Iron counties are also all in the medium level of community transmission while Madison County is in the low level of community transmission.

Ste. Genevieve County is showing, over the course of seven days with data through Monday, a total of 29 cases, showing a percent change in the last seven days as -14.71. The percent positivity rate through Saturday for Ste. Genevieve County is 31.25, with a percent change of -1.44. The total number of tests performed through June 21 was 38, with a percentage change in the last seven days of -64.81.

At least 8,929 or 49.9% of the Ste. Genevieve County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 8,093 or 45.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Washington County, over the last seven days through June 27, has seen a total number of cases at 35, showing a percent change of 52.17. The percent positivity for Washington County through Saturday is 27.98, and has seen a percent change over the course of seven days of 22.02. The total amount of tests performed in Washington County through June 21 is 70, with a percent change over the last seven days of -81.77.

In Washington County, 9,333 or 37.7% of the population has received as least one dose, while 7,969 or 32.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Iron County has, over the course of seven days with data released on Monday, recorded 16 cases with a percent change over the course of seven days at 100. The data through Saturday shows 9.52 for percent positivity and a percent change over the course of seven days at -10.05. The total number of test performed over a seven day period with data ending on June 21 show 31 tests performed, with a percent change over the seven days at -44.64.

At least 4,464 or 44.1% of the population of Iron County have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 3,971 or 39.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Madison County over a seven day period with data through Monday has reported a total of 13 cases, with a percent change over those seven days of 18.18. With data collected over a seven day span ending on Saturday, the county has seen a percent positivity of 16.07, with a percent change over those seven days of -3.16. With data collected over a span of 7 days ending on June 21, the total number of tests performed was 12, and a percent change over that course of seven days ended at -87.23.

At least 5,603 people or 46.4% of the population in Madison County has received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 4,849 or 40.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.

It also looks like area residents are a step closer to being able to receive updated COVID-19 boosters. The Food and Drug Administration still has to decide upon an exact recipe, but expect the updated boosters to have added protection against the omicron variant.

This does not mean that everyone would get a tweaked booster right off the bat, and might be only for older adults or for those at high risk. If this does happen, both Pfizer and Moderna will have to seek authorization for the updated doses.