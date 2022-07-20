Community sees differences in COVID numbers

The CDC reported that some local counties are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, while other counties are seeing a decrease in positive cases.

St. Francois County from June 30 to July 6, with the information calculated on July 7, recorded a total case amount of 131 cases, with a percent change over those seven days as -3.68 percent. The positivity data over the course of seven days is through July 5, and shows a percent positivity of 15.32, and the percent change through July 5 shows a positive change of 2.82. The amount of tests performed over the span of seven days, with data through July 1, show a total number of tests performed in St. Francois County to be at 955, with a percent change of 10.28.

With all the information provided, the county is currently in the medium group for community transmission.

At least 33,597 people, or 50% of the population of St. Francois County, has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Those considered fully vaccinated, at least 29,602 or 44% of the population has received both doses of the vaccine.

Washington County from June 30 to July 6, with information finalized on July 7, recorded a total amount of cases being 31. This is a percent change over the last seven days from June 30 to July 6 of -11.43. Testing positivity through July 5 is 23.15, with a percent change over seven days with information finalized on July 7 as 1.8. The total number of tests performed with data through July 1 shows that, according to the CDC, Washington County performed 208 tests, with a percentage change of 29.19 percent.

Washington County, as of July 7, is in the medium group for community transmission. At least 9,352 people, or 37.8% of the population, has received at least one dose of a vaccine; while 7,989, or 32.3% of the population, is considered fully vaccinated.

Iron County, with data from June 30 to July 6, with information finalized on July 7, recorded a total amount of cases at 11. The percent change for number of cases over the course of those seven days show a -31.25 percent change. The percentage positivity with data through July 5 shows a positivity of 37.93 with a percent change over those seven days at 27.93. The number of tests performed with data through July 1 show that, according to the CDC, 22 tests were performed in Iron County with a percentage change of 15.79.

Iron County, as of July 7, is in the medium group for community transmission. At least 4,470 people, or 44.1% of the population, has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; while 3,978 people, or 39.3% of the population, are considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

Madison County, from June 30 to July 6, with information finalized on July 7, recorded a total of 14 cases. The percentage change over the last seven days, with the end date being July 7, showed an increase by 7.69. The positivity rate, through July 5, shows a percent positivity of 31.82, a change of 8.63 over the last seven days. A total of 57 tests were performed over a course of 7 days, with data through July 1, showing a percent change of 9.62.

Madison County is the only county in the area that is in the low community transmission range. At least 5,616 people, or 46.5% of the population, has received at least one dose; while at least 4,858 people, or 40.2% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

Ste. Genevieve County, with data from June 30 through July 6 and data finalized on July 7, recorded the total cases at 36, which puts the county at a percent change of 24.14 over the course of seven days. The percent positivity for Ste. Genevieve is at 22.37, which gives a percent change over the last seven days with the data finalized on July 5 as 6.39, according to the CDC. The total number of tests performed with data through July 1, shows that 221 tests were performed in the county over a span of seven days, giving a percent change over those seven days a total of 9.41.

Ste. Genevieve County as of July 7 is marked as a county with high community transmission rates. At least 8,941 people, or 50% of the population, has received at least one dose of the vaccine; while 8,106 people or 45.3% of the population, is fully vaccinated in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the CDC, the state of Missouri has nearly 25 locations, including the city of St. Louis, in the high community transmission range, about 50 in the medium community transmission range, and the rest of the state is in the low community range. Community levels are updated weekly on Thursday, while other metrics can and often are updated through the week.

The total number of cases for the United States shows that there is more than 88 million cases, with a total number of deaths at 1.01 million people according to the CDC.