Community tennis tournament set for June 24-27

Precision Eye Care’s annual community tennis tournament will take place June 24-27 at the Floyd Hager tennis courts in Farmington’s Engler Park.
Registration is now open for players in multiple adult and junior divisions: Juniors (Boys/Girls) Singles and Doubles, Adults/Open (Men/Women) Singles and Doubles, Seniors (Men/Women) Doubles and Mixed Open (All Ages) Doubles.
Registered players can participate in a maximum of two events, and final brackets are determined by the number of players in each division. Registration fees are donated to the Farmington and North County high schools’ tennis programs.
“We’re happy to sponsor the full tournament again,” said Dr. John Fitz, tournament executive sponsor. “Last year we had to be creative with COVID issues, but we are confident that we can pull the tennis community together for a full event this year. We encourage all participants to be safe for themselves and for others around them. Fortunately, there is plenty of space between players on a tennis court.”
Registration fees are $10 and one new can of tennis balls per person per registered event. All registered participants receive a tournament shirt and winners in each event receive plaques.
“We encourage all tennis players to participate in the tournament even if they haven’t been playing very much,” said tournament director Julie Powers. “This is a fun tournament for players of all experience levels, kids and adults, and it will be great having all the courts filled with players. Beginners are welcome and just need to note their skill level on the registration form.”
Registration forms are available at the Precision Eye Care office located at 140 Westmount Drive in Farmington. Forms are also available at Engler Park, Wilson Rozier Park and the NCHS tennis courts. Additional forms are available on the Tennis St Francois County Facebook page in the FILES section or directly from Julie Powers.
The registration/payment deadline is Friday, June 18 at the Precision Eye Care office.
Tournament officials include: Dr. John Fitz, Julie Powers, Corey Powers, Lance Sechrest, FHS Coach Andrew Canter and NCHS Coaches Anna Yount and Courtney Kemp-Stuffelbean, Kim Bohnenkamp and Olga Shaw.