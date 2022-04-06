Compassionate cancer treatment offered close to home

When Angela Fabing, 65, of Desloge, struggled to recover following an accident in December 2018, she grew somewhat concerned. She felt more exhausted than usual and had inexplicable pain in her ribcage.

“I had several hematomas following my accident, but the fatigue and pain in my ribs seemed to be getting worse, despite not having any broken bones,” said Fabing. “I also suffer from fibromyalgia, but I had a feeling something else — unrelated to the accident — was causing these symptoms.”

That’s when Fabing consulted with her primary care provider, who ordered additional bloodwork that indicated there might be an issue. She was then referred to Bryan Faller, MD, a medical oncologist and hematologist, who practices at Parkland Health Center. In February 2019, after undergoing some additional testing, Fabing was diagnosed with multiple myeloma — a rare, incurable type of blood cancer.

What is multiple myeloma?

Multiple myeloma begins in the plasma cells, which are part of your immune system, helping protect the body from germs and other harmful substances. Over time, myeloma cells collect in the bone marrow and in the solid parts of bones, causing damage. Common symptoms may include bone pain, often in the back or ribs (as in Fabing’s case); fractured bones; fatigue; inexplicable weight loss; frequent infections and fevers; feeling very thirsty; and frequent urination.

“Treatment for multiple myeloma depends on how advanced the disease is and whether you experience any symptoms,” said Dr. Faller. “If you have no symptoms, you may not need treatment right away. If you have symptoms like Angela did, you may need chemotherapy, stem cell transplantation, radiation, and/or targeted therapy.”

Cancer treatment close to home

For Fabing’s treatment, Dr. Faller recommended a twice-weekly infusion at Parkland’s Cancer Center along with a once-weekly chemotherapy pill at home. She first started going to the Cancer Center in Bonne Terre and then in Farmington, which is approximately 15 minutes from her house. Fabing was thrilled she didn’t have to drive to St. Louis for her infusions.

As a partner of Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland’s Cancer Center provides treatment for cancer and blood disorders in a close-knit environment with staff that treats each patient with respect, honesty, and compassion. The Cancer Center’s medical team of oncology-certified nurses and a pharmacist offers patients the same medical oncology, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and clinical trials that are offered at Missouri Baptist, with the convenience of being closer to home for patients like Fabing.

“The entire staff at the Cancer Center was wonderful,” said Fabing. “I have never in my life seen a team work together the way they do — and I’ve seen a lot of doctors and hospitals over the years. They are so compassionate, and you can tell they really care about their patients.”

Fabing underwent her treatment regimen at the Cancer Center every three weeks before taking one week off and starting up again. She also required several transfusions at the beginning of her cancer treatment to help with her anemia, which is a common complication of multiple myeloma.

Early on during her treatment, Fabing also struggled with getting an IV placed for her infusions due to having smaller, deep veins. Dr. Faller recommended having a port placed, so Fabing wouldn’t have to deal with getting an IV at every visit.

“It really made such a difference in my comfort level at each appointment,” said Fabing. “I appreciated that Dr. Faller recognized why that was such an issue for me and found a solution that worked.”

Right treatment combination

Fabing’s multiple myeloma responded well to the initial treatment plan for several months. She did struggle with a few unpleasant side effects, including cellulitis, but Dr. Faller adjusted her medication, which helped tremendously. He and the medical team at Parkland’s Cancer Center continued to monitor Fabing’s blood work at every visit. When the results indicated that the treatments weren’t working as effectively as they had hoped, Dr. Faller would then change the type of chemotherapy medication.

“Today, Angela is undergoing her third regimen of treatments that includes one intravenous medicine and two pills,” said Dr. Faller. “She has been on this treatment since August 2020, and her multiple myeloma is well controlled. We will stick with this maintenance therapy for as long as it is working, and Angela continues to tolerate it well.”

Three years into her cancer treatment, Fabing has been a role model as a patient. Dr. Faller commends her for how she’s handled her diagnosis, treatments, side effects and other challenges she’s encountered along the way.

“From day one, Angela has invested in learning more about her disease and its treatments, while always asking very thoughtful questions,” said Dr. Faller. “Despite the very serious nature of her illness at the onset of her diagnosis, she has remained very patient and understanding of my recommendations. We’ve gotten through some difficult times together to get her in better health with this current drug combination.”

Grateful in so many ways

Fabing remains steadfast in her multiple myeloma treatments and hopeful for the future. She’s also grateful that she hasn’t experienced some of the complications that other multiple myeloma patients commonly deal with, including bone lesions and back issues.

“I’ve encountered a number of other multiple myeloma patients in an online support group, whose condition is far worse than mine,” said Fabing. “I know I’m really blessed with how well I’m doing.”

Although Fabing knows there’s no cure for this cancer, she’s determined to keep fighting, especially given the support she has from her family and friends, and the faith she has in Dr. Faller and the medical team at Parkland’s Cancer Center.

“I have complete trust in Dr. Faller and his staff. I know I can call anytime I need anything, and they take care of it immediately. It takes the weight off my shoulders,” said Fabing. “When you’re fighting cancer during this pandemic, having that level of support is critical. Most of the time, I’m isolated, but they always treat me like a person instead of a patient. I know I’ll be dealing with this for the rest of my life, but it’s easier to cope knowing I have a great group of people who are supporting me.”

If you or a loved one are dealing are undergoing cancer treatment and you’re interested in receiving your treatments close to home, call Parkland’s Cancer Center at 573-701-7250 or visit parklandhealthcenter.org/cancercenter.

