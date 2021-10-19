 Skip to main content
COMPLEX HEALTHCARE HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
COMPLEX HEALTHCARE HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

CEO Glenn Hermes wields the scissors at a ribbon cutting held Aug. 16 at Complex Healthcare Solutions of Farmington, 555 W. Pine St., Suite 300. Complex Healthcare specializes in advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

Call 573-747-1212 for more information.

