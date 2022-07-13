Concentration camp for enemy aliens may be located here

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 10, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Press has received what we believe to be a reliable report, although an unsubstantiated one, that the government will locate a concentration camp for enemy aliens in this area, and that construction work may start within the next 30 days.

A report was given out by the government last week that $2,000,000 has been released for government construction in the St. Louis area. For the past several weeks, Government engineers and surveyors have been busy surveying land located northeast of Farmington and running eastward as far as Weingarten. No definite offers have been made to the landowners but the government men have been checking titles, land values, etc. Just how many acres of ground they contemplated securing was never announced.

However, the government recently released contracts for approximately $2,000,000 worth of construction at Nevada, Missouri, and announced it as the site of an enemy alien concentration camp. McCarthy Brothers Construction Company, of St. Louis, which firm originated in Farmington years ago, was given approximately $1,600,000 worth of the contracts at Nevada. Their work will consist of building frame barracks, mess halls, guard towers, wire fencing, etc.

According to our informant, the same type of camp will be located in the Farmington community. The standard barracks is built to house 96 people, but more can be crowded into them. At Nevada, 32 of these barracks are being constructed, giving them a normal capacity of some 3,000 prisoners.

It is our understanding that the prisoners will be of the more suspicious type — Japanese from the Western Coast. Thousands of Japanese have been evacuated from that area, with many more remaining until enough camps are built to care for them.

The area under consideration by the government roughly runs along the Missouri-Illinois Railroad from the Farmington Junction to Weingarten, extending some distance north along the route. Most of the land lies in Ste. Genevieve County, but the Western corner lies in St. Francois County. The nearest point is some three miles from Farmington.