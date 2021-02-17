 Skip to main content
Congress appropriates $90,000 for Farmington post office
Congress appropriates $90,000 for Farmington post office

This story originally appeared in the Feb. 6, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

That Farmington is to secure an excellent new Federal Post Office building within a very few months is now an assured fact. The following telegram was received by Harry Denman from Congressman Chas. Kiefner on Tuesday Morning:

“President Hoover’s program for new Federal Buildings to be built at once submitted to Congress yesterday. Contains $90,000 building for Farmington.”

Since that time, it has been learned from newspaper accounts that the bill was passed by Congress on the same day and is now awaiting the President’s signature. There is, of course, no doubt that the President will sign the bill, inasmuch as he was its author.

This bill has been rushed through Congress in order that construction can be begun in time to help relieve the unemployment situation. All that now remains to be done before the actual constructions starts is the drawing of plans and awarding of the contract. It is believed that this will be accomplished by early summer.

The $90,000 awarded to Farmington insures us of securing a magnificent post office. We know of no other town of the same size that has been given such a fine building. Sikeston, a town of 5,000 population, has been awarded on a $70,000 building. Much credit for Farmington’s liberal appropriation must go to Congressman Kiefner, who has been working for it for several months.

The actual appearance of the building and the type of material to be used in its construction is not known at this time, but we hope that the government will see fit to construct it of red granite which can be obtained in this county.

