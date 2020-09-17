Conrad named August's Star Service Team Member

Parkland Health Center has announced that Amber Conrad RN, BSN, CIC, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for the month of August.
Conrad is an infection prevention specialist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 16 years.
Her nomination reads in part, “She goes above and beyond to ensure our facility is prepared and educated regarding COVID-19. When posed with questions, she answers based on facts and recommendations from the CDC and from BJC HealthCare. She’s happy to help staff members at any time, and she takes great pride in her work.”
When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Conrad replied, “My favorite part is the people here. I have been at Parkland for 16 years, and I have made some lifelong friends here. One thing I am confident about is that the people at Parkland love what they do. Each department is passionate about the care they provide to our patients, and I feel like they truly care about this community.
"I have a wonderful support system in them, and I love it when we are all successful. I’m thankful for everyone’s hard work on this team — especially my partner and Occupational Health Nurse, David Voss, who cares so much for our team and positively impacts my work each day. We are a family!”
Conrad said she was very humbled when she learned she was selected for the ICARE Star Service award. “I am very proud of my profession, and all roles in health care have taken a ‘beating’ this year. It’s been hard, but look at us — we’re still here. We will overcome this challenge and even learn from it. I have so much love and respect for all the staff who have overcome their personal struggles and cared for our patients this year.”
ICARE is Parkland Health Center’s patient experience service initiative, and the acronym represents the following values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
