Constable Byron Goeltz, Gus Lynch killed in gun battle

This story originally appeared 90 years ago in the Friday, Jan. 8, 1932, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Byron Goeltz, constable and deputy sheriff, was brutally murdered and August "Gus" Lynch, Missouri Pacific fireman was killed in a gun battle that was waged on the main street of Bismarck at three o'clock Wednesday afternoon. Lynch was shot by Ferdinand Goeltz after he had killed Ferdinand's brother, Byron.

Shortly after noon, Byron Goeltz had served attachment papers on Lynch's car in connection with a judgment obtained in Washington County against Lynch who had been sued for alienation of affections by a Mr. Dicus of Bismarck. When Goeltz served the papers on Lynch the latter had a shotgun in his car. The two men drove the car to a garage across the railroad tracks where Goeltz handed the gun to Lynch as the attachment did not call for the gun. Lynch then walked back uptown, stopping near a grocery store belonging to Jacob, Goeltz, father of Byron, where he awaited the return of the younger Goeltz.

When Byron approached after a few minutes, Lynch engaged him in conversation and was evidently giving him instructions to notify someone about the attachment. Goeltz kneeled down and drew an envelope from his pocket on which he started to write a name. As he was kneeling on the sidewalk, Lynch stepped back, raised his shotgun, and fired one shot which struck Goeltz in the neck killing him instantly. The envelope when later picked up had on It the notation, Albert Dar —.

Following the killing, which occurred in front of the Goeltz store, Lynch kneeled and aimed his gun at Ferdinand Goeltz who was standing in the store with his father and Emmett Gilliam. Before he could shoot, they all dodged behind shelter and Ferdinand ran upstairs where he secured a .38 Winchester and stationed himself at a front window.

Lynch had run across the street and was hiding behind Byron’s car. He raised up and fired three shots across the top of the car and directed at Ferdinand in the upper window. All of the shots missed Ferdinand. Ferdinand replied with three shots, all of which took effect, one hitting Lynch directly in the heart, one in the neck and one going through both cheeks. The elder Goeltz had run into the street and fired at Lynch but evidently missed hitting him. When Lynch was picked up following the shooting, he was holding a .45 automatic in his hand and his shotgun was lying at his feet where he had dropped it after he had been hit the first time.

A coroner’s jury was quickly assembled after the shooting was over and the two bodies had been taken to an undertaking establishment. Their verdict was that Byron Goeltz had come to his death by reason of gunshot wounds inflicted by the hands of August Lynch and that the latter had come to his death by reason of gunshot wounds inflicted by unknown parties.

Ill feeling between the Goeltz family and Lynch dates back several years when an employee of the elder Goeltz shot and crippled a fine foxhound belonging to Lynch. Lynch at once instituted suit against Goeltz for $75 damages. The suit was bitterly fought through the justice of the peace court, circuit court and court of appeals, where a decision against Goeltz was upheld and he was forced to pay the $75 and accrued costs which amounted to several hundred dollars.

Byron Goeltz was a splendid young man about 28 years of age. He was serving his first term as constable. He was noted for his bravery but would not hesitate to use his gun in making an arrest if it was necessary.

On May 20, of last year he and the Bismarck city marshal were forced to kill Harry Richardson in attempting to arrest him after he had entered a Bismarck home and threatened the occupants. Richardson was drunk at the time and had threatened to kill anyone who attempted to arrest him. When the officers entered the home, he made a move as if to draw a weapon and was instantly shot.

Both Goeltz and Lynch were unmarried. At the time this article was written, plans for their funerals had not been made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0