Constituents called to prayer and fasting
Constituents called to prayer and fasting

Constituents called to prayer and fasting

State representatives Dale Wright, R-Farmington; Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre; and Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto issued a statement Monday requesting that their constituents take part in prayer and fasting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It reads: "As we citizens take every precaution necessary to do our part to help fight and prevent the continued spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus our county health departments, our hospitals, our city, county, and state governments, and others are doing everything possible to deal with this ever growing pandemic. In spite of our united efforts and our advanced technologies the coronavirus continues to infect people throughout the entire world.

"To assist us all in our efforts, we are calling upon all citizens in our region to consider participating in an area-wide “Day of Prayer and Fasting” this Friday, Good Friday, April 10th. If your age and health allow, please consider joining in this area-wide fast for two meals and then donating what you would have spent on those meals to your church or a charity of your choice. We thank you for participating."

