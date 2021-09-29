Construction work on post office started

Work was begun on the new Farmington Post Office building the latter part of last week and several men and teams are now employed in excavating for the basement. A large tool and supply house has been erected at the side of the building lot and the whole thing presents a very busy scene. The McCarthy Construction Company has the contract for the building/

The new building will be 80 feet by 60 feet with a basement under the entire floor. The front of the building will be two stories high, but the rear will only have one floor. The base and trimmings will be of Bedford stone like that used on the courthouse. The walls of the building will be made of brick. The contract price for the new post office is a little more than $66,000, This price does not include the fixtures.