 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Contest entries for creative writing contest due Feb. 17

  • 0
Contest entries for creative writing contest due Feb. 17

The third annual Creative Writing Contest, sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts, is now open. This year's theme is "Dreams." Entries are due by Feb. 17 via email or U.S. mail.

 Pam Clifton

Many famous authors were first recognized for their talents by winning a writing contest. Ray Bradbury, Jack London and Edgar Allen Poe caught the attention of publishers after their first stories earned top honors in writing contests.

“Where the Red Fern Grows” author Wilson Rawls first had his story — originally titled “Hounds of Youth” — published as a three-part serial story in the Saturday Evening Post in 1961 before it appeared as a novel.

Now is your chance to become a published author.

The third annual Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts is now open. This year’s contest theme is “Dreams.” Entries are due by Feb. 17 via email at MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or by mail at MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.

This contest is made possible with financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council and generous community donors.

People are also reading…

“We are so pleased that we are able to continue this contest and hope to see it and its categories grow in the coming years,” said MACOA Executive Director Tiffany Gallaher.

The contest is open to two groups of residents in MACOA’s service region, which covers Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties in Missouri. The first group is for high school students in 10th through 12th during the current academic year. The second group is for adults.

Three categories are available: poetry, short story and essay. All entries must be appropriate for a family-oriented public reading.

One winner will be chosen in each category for each group for a total of six winners. The six winners will receive a cash award and be given a public reading at MAC’s Fine Arts Gallery next to the theater at MACOA’s March workshop. The date and details for this event will be announced later.

Winning entries will be published on MACOA’s website. In addition to these six winning entries, one overall winner will be chosen. The overall winner’s entry will be published in the Daily Journal.

Judging for the writing contest will be completed by a panel of six local volunteers who have credentials as educators in the field of English and/or published authors.

The official entry form and contest guidelines and the entry form may also be found online at www.MineralAreaArts.org.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Contest guidelines for writing contest

Contest Guidelines

-Authors may enter one entry in each of the three categories.

-Each entry must relate to the theme “Dreams.”

-Short stories and essays must each be 3,000 words or less.

-Entries will be judged on quality of writing, content, focus, originality, form, structure, organization, style, language and use of conventions.

-Content should be appropriate to be read in a family-oriented setting.

-Entries must be typed, double-spaced in 11-point Times New Roman font.

-Hand-written entries are not accepted.

-Entries must be unpublished or strictly self-published works.

-Entries must be submitted with the official entry form.

-Entries cannot include the author’s name or age. This can only appear on the entry form.

-Entries must be received by Feb. 17.

-Entries that are emailed must be sent as a PDF and received by 4 p.m. at MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or mailed to MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess may look like a storm alert siren, but it isn't. If you want to know what it is... you'll have to guess the right ans…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News