Contest entries for creative writing contest due Feb. 17

Contest guidelines for writing contest

Contest Guidelines

-Authors may enter one entry in each of the three categories.

-Each entry must relate to the theme “Dreams.”

-Short stories and essays must each be 3,000 words or less.

-Entries will be judged on quality of writing, content, focus, originality, form, structure, organization, style, language and use of conventions.

-Content should be appropriate to be read in a family-oriented setting.

-Entries must be typed, double-spaced in 11-point Times New Roman font.

-Hand-written entries are not accepted.

-Entries must be unpublished or strictly self-published works.

-Entries must be submitted with the official entry form.

-Entries cannot include the author’s name or age. This can only appear on the entry form.

-Entries must be received by Feb. 17.

-Entries that are emailed must be sent as a PDF and received by 4 p.m. at MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or mailed to MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.