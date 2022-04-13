Contest to choose Country Days parade grand marshal

The pieces are are all coming together as plans are well underway for the upcoming Country Days weekend returning to downtown Farmington June 3-5.

According to Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director, there is already a contest online for the biggest event the organization puts on during the year.

“To choose the 2022 Country Days parade grand marshal, we have a contest online with five different non-profits that have been nominated,” she said.

The five nominated organizations are:

Life Center for Independent Living – L.I.F.E. INC. is a not-for-profit organization that serves individuals with disabilities in the Greater Parkland Area of Southeast Missouri.

Farmington Pet Adoption Center – A private, non-profit, no-kill animal shelter.

East Missouri Action Agency – A non-profit organization that provides assistance to low-income individuals and families in a service area via five basic program components: Family Intake, Assessment and Referral, Community Outreach, Emergency Assistance, Family Support, and Self-Help Programs. EMAA also facilitates the Head Start Program, housing assistance, Women's Wellness Clinic and weatherization assistance.

United Way of St. Francois County – A non-profit organization that raises money to provide grants for agencies that provide basic human services to the people of St. Francois County.

Help the Hungry Bake Sale – An annual bake sale that has raised more than $637,000 over the past 14 years for two Farmington food pantries — the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent De Paul. The event typically takes place on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving in the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium in Farmington.

The winning organization will receive $400 from C & C Suppliers and also lead the SERVPRO Country Days Parade as grand marshal.

The voting ends at 8 a.m. April 19 with the winner being announced April 21 at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon. The results will also be posted April 22 on the Farmington Country Days Facebook page.

To vote for one of the five nominees, go to https://www.facebook.com/farmingtoncountrydays/

