Cook Cool With Ratatouille (rat-uh-TOO-ee)

Don’t let the name turn you off. It’s a fancy name for a down-home dish of stewed local garden veggies that will soon be coming on in abundance! Start gathering the available goodies from your garden, your neighbors (best to ask first), the local farmer’s market, produce stands or even from your favorite market’s produce aisle. Ratatouille is a very versatile and satisfying dish that can be used in a multitude of ways, hot or cold, as a standalone side dish or as a sauce, stew, stuffing or even a spread to add a wow factor to an ordinary sandwich. Just use what’s plentiful, on hand, and those veggies you like. One reminder: as in everything you cook TASTE! Taste as you go. Even when you follow the recipe exactly, taste. Things happen in cooking, and you don’t want to wait until you’re ready to serve your meal to find a dish needs more of something, but what? Season lightly and add to as you go and as your own taste requires. Make a good size pot of Ratatouille as it keeps well and can be used to dress up and brighten other dishes. It’s a great way to cook cool on hot summer days. – Janet Douglas