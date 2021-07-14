Cook Cool With Ratatouille (rat-uh-TOO-ee)
Don’t let the name turn you off. It’s a fancy name for a down-home dish of stewed local garden veggies that will soon be coming on in abundance! Start gathering the available goodies from your garden, your neighbors (best to ask first), the local farmer’s market, produce stands or even from your favorite market’s produce aisle. Ratatouille is a very versatile and satisfying dish that can be used in a multitude of ways, hot or cold, as a standalone side dish or as a sauce, stew, stuffing or even a spread to add a wow factor to an ordinary sandwich. Just use what’s plentiful, on hand, and those veggies you like. One reminder: as in everything you cook TASTE! Taste as you go. Even when you follow the recipe exactly, taste. Things happen in cooking, and you don’t want to wait until you’re ready to serve your meal to find a dish needs more of something, but what? Season lightly and add to as you go and as your own taste requires. Make a good size pot of Ratatouille as it keeps well and can be used to dress up and brighten other dishes. It’s a great way to cook cool on hot summer days. – Janet Douglas
A personal note: My mom first acquired this recipe in the 1960s when she went to visit one of her brothers and his family in Houston, Texas. Their family cook prepared this dish and gave mom the recipe. She brought it home and made it frequently. Our family loved it, but over the years the recipe was lost, and I just recently found it again in an old food magazine. It’s still as good as I remember mom making it.
The following recipe makes about 2 quarts. I suggest you first cook it as a stew and then cook other portions of it longer if you want to use it as a sauce, filling or spread. Get the consistency you want for the dish you’re making.
Don’t let the word “provençale” in the title dissuade you from the simplicity of this dish. It translates roughly to saying the items used are local to the villages of southeastern France... probably about like those found in southeast Missouri!
I’ve given two basic recipes; one the Provençale Dutch oven method and the other the roasted sheet-pan method.
A Basic Ratatouille Provençale
Ingredients
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups onion, coarsely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
11/2 tsp salt
1/4 cup tomato puree, optional
1/4 cup dry red wine
6 cups (1 large) eggplant, 3/4 in. dice
6 cups (3 medium) zucchini, 3/4 in. dice
21/2 cups (1 lb.) fresh tomatoes, cut in 2-inch pieces
1 cup red bell pepper, in 3/4 in. pieces
1 Tbs. herbes de provence (See note.)
Heat olive oil in an 8-qt. Dutch oven over high heat. Add the onion, garlic, and 1/4 tsp. salt; sauté until softened, about 2 minutes. Stirring tomato puree and wine; cook, stirring until reduced by half, about 1 minute more. Stir in the veggies and the herbs, black pepper, and remaining 11/4 tsp salt. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, covered 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until veggies are tender (NOT limp!) and mixture is of desired thickness, 12-15 minutes.
Note: Don’t fret over the herbes de provence the recipe calls for. You can use Italian seasoning (marjoram, thyme, basil, rosemary), add a little savory, and a bit of sage if you like or garlic powder. You’re going to adjust it eventually to what you and your family like anyway. Remember: Taste, taste, taste. The basic recipe is suggested to use with pasta dishes, stuffed peppers and as a side dish with roasts, ham, venison, or chicken. Add clams or shrimp to the dish for a seaside flavor.
Ratatouille Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients & Directions
2 large red, yellow, or orange bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded. 2 cups or the Ratatouille Provençale recipe, 1 cup shredded Italian blend cheeses, chopped fresh parsley for garnish. Preheat oven to 425. Arrange the pepper halves, cut sides down in a 2-quart baking dish. Bake 10 minutes.
Turn cut sides up. Stir together the ratatouille and 1/2 cup cheese and spoon into the pepper halves. Cover loosely with foil and bake until peppers are tender and filling is heated through, about 25 minutes. Remove foil. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more. Good grill dish also.
Pasta Ratatouille
Cook 8 ounces of your preferred pasta. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water. Toss pasta with 2 Tbs extra-virgin olive oil. Reheat 3 cups of the saved Ratatouille Provençale in an extra-large pan over medium heat. Add 4 cups packed fresh spinach and the cooked pasta tossing until the spinach wilts. Add enough reserved pasta water to make a saucy consistency. Season with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle with 2 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved and drizzle with balsamic vinegar, if desired. Serves 4.
Roasted Sheet Pan Ratatouille
Ingredients
6-cups (1 large) eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch rounds, then cut crosswise into sticks.
2 cups whole small heirloom or cherry tomatoes
1 onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch strips
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. snipped fresh thyme
11/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. black pepper
2 medium zucchinis spiraled or cut in thin strips
1 Tbs. balsamic vinegar glaze
Preheat oven to 400. Line two 10x1- inch baking pans with parchment paper. Divide eggplant, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper and garlic between the pans. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with thyme, salt, and pepper. Toss well, roast 10 minutes until eggplant is tender and most of the tomatoes have burst, about 22 minutes more. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar glaze. Serves 6
Among other dishes, this is good to use with pizza and as a sandwich spread.
Ratatouille Pizza
Ingredients & Directions
Cornmeal, 1 (1-lb.) pkg. chilled or frozen pizza dough, 1 Tbs. olive oil,
11/2 cups Sheet-pan Ratatouille, 4 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced, 1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil, 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar glaze, optional. Crushed red pepper to taste.
Preheat oven to 450. Lightly grease a baking sheet; sprinkle with cornmeal. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 10x12 rectangle or oval. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Brush with oil; top with the ratatouille and mozzarella. Bake until crust is golden, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with balsamic glaze and red pepper. Cut in squares to serve.
Ratatouille Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Ingredients
Spread both sides of 8 slices of soft Italian bread with mayonnaise. Layer 4 slices of the bread with thinly sliced Gouda cheese (or cheese or of your choice, even homemade pimento cheese) and all of 11/3 cups of the Sheet-pan Ratatouille; top with the four other slices of cheese and the other four slices of bread. Heat an extra-large skillet (I prefer an iron skillet), grill pan or griddle over medium heat. Cook sandwiches until golden and cheese melts, 2-3 minutes per side. Serve hot.
Southern Pimento Cheese
Mix 3 cups shredded mild cheddar cheese, 1 cup mayonnaise, 2 Tbs. grated onion, 2-3 tsp. Worcestershire sauce, 1/4-1/2 tsp. red pepper in a food processor; pulse and blend until texture desire. Add an 8 oz. jar of diced pimentos, drained, just to blend. Store in covered container in fridge.
Ratatouille Smothered Pork Chops
This is all cooked in one large skillet.
Chop 6 strips of bacon into small pieces. Cook until crisp, then remove from pan to a plate. Save bacon fat. Season 4 boneless loin pork chops with salt and pepper. Place in skillet, cook 4 mins. on high on each side until chops are well seared. Reduce heat to medium midway through the cooking. Remove chops from the pan to a plate.
Add either 2/3 cup chicken broth or beer to the pan and raise the heat, bringing to a boil stirring constantly. Return the chops and bacon to the pan and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook until chops are tender and cooked through. Meanwhile, reheat 1 1/2 cups of the ratatouille in another saucepan until hot. Pour over chops when ready to serve.
A cool ending
Frozen Lemon Mist
Directions
Chill one large can of evaporated milk until icy and then whip until stiff. Add one cup sugar, 2 lemons, juiced and zest of rind. Make a crust of graham cracker or cookie crumbs mixed with 1/4 cup melted butter and press into a 9-inch square pan. Pour in the whipped milk mixture and freeze. Remove from freezer about 10 minutes before serving and cut into squares.
Cran-Raspberry Fruit Cup
Heat one cup cran-raspberry juice in a saucepan to boiling. Mix 1/4 cup cold juice with 2 Tbs. cornstarch. Add to hot juice, stirring constantly. Spoon 1 qt. strawberries and seedless green grapes into dessert dish and pour the thickened juice over fruit. Serve at once.
Pineapple Dump Cake
Grease a 9 x 13 in. pan with butter. Spread in layers: 1 lg. can crushed pineapple, 1 box yellow cake mix, 11/2 sticks thin sliced butter pats, 1 cup chopped nuts. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes. Cool; then top with whipped cream and serve.
Oreo Ice Cream Cake
Crush 25 Oreo cookies. Add 1/4 cup melted butter. Press into a 9X13 cake pan. Slice ½-gallon vanilla ice cream brick and place on top of crust. Cover liberally with chopped nuts of choice. Cover with plastic wrap and put in the freezer. Combine in a saucepan: 4 oz. German sweet chocolate, 2/3 cup evaporated milk, 1/2 tsp. salt, 2/3 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter. Boil 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Add 1 tsp vanilla. Cool. Remove cake from freezer and pour sauce over it. Cover carefully and freeze until ready to serve. Top with sprinkles or drizzles of ice cream sauce.