Cordial Caravan brings friendly smile to new Farmingtonians

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 12, 1970 issue of The Farmington News.
“If one more person is friendly to me, I’ll go crazy.”
Such was the comment of a visitor to Farmington this past year, according to a report by officials of the Cordial Caravan, official welcoming service for the community.
Mrs. Jesse G. Merryman, head of the Cordial Caravan, spoke to the Farmington Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s monthly meeting
With Mrs. Merryman at the luncheon were Mrs. Edwin (Carole) Williams and Mrs. Jim (Rita) Besleme. Mrs. Williams came to Farmington from West Chester, Pennsylvania, three years ago with her husband, who was a recruiting sergeant. He will soon be completing a tour of duty in Vietnam and Mrs. Williams chose to remain in Farmington while he served there.
Mrs. Besleme and her husband moved here 10 months ago from New York City. He is sales representative for Ingersol Rand. She is serving this year as president of the Newcomers Club, an organization fostered by Cordial Caravan.
Mrs. Merryman reported that in 1969, Cordial Caravan called on a total of 856 new residents in the community. She said that this was the largest year since the Caravan was started 18 years ago.
There were 237 new families made up of 434 adults and 322 children who were visited by Mrs. Merryman or her assistants. This group included families from newlyweds to retired persons. The “newcomers” came from other Missouri communities and the states of Arkansas, Ohio, Illinois, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, Iowa, California, Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Florida, New Jersey, Louisiana, North Carolina, Indiana, Washington, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nevada and Hawaii.
Farmington is fortunate to have several new residents from outside the continental United States. Moving to the community within the past year have been families from Germany, India, Argentina, Turkey, Panama and Okinawa.
Mrs. Williams has helped Mrs. Merryman this past year in greeting new parents. According to available records, 100 new babies have been born to Farmington residents.
There are 37 sponsors for the Cordial Caravan and the good will of the Chamber of Commerce, information from the Post Office, and cooperation with local ministers who desire names of those who designate their denomination as preference are an integral part of the service, Mrs. Merryman said.
Cordial Caravan, through Mrs. Merryman’s guidance, now has programs in the neighboring towns of Fredericktown and Ironton.