Cordial Caravan brings friendly smile to new Farmingtonians

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 12, 1970 issue of The Farmington News.

“If one more person is friendly to me, I’ll go crazy.”

Such was the comment of a visitor to Farmington this past year, according to a report by officials of the Cordial Caravan, official welcoming service for the community.

Mrs. Jesse G. Merryman, head of the Cordial Caravan, spoke to the Farmington Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s monthly meeting

With Mrs. Merryman at the luncheon were Mrs. Edwin (Carole) Williams and Mrs. Jim (Rita) Besleme. Mrs. Williams came to Farmington from West Chester, Pennsylvania, three years ago with her husband, who was a recruiting sergeant. He will soon be completing a tour of duty in Vietnam and Mrs. Williams chose to remain in Farmington while he served there.

Mrs. Besleme and her husband moved here 10 months ago from New York City. He is sales representative for Ingersol Rand. She is serving this year as president of the Newcomers Club, an organization fostered by Cordial Caravan.

Mrs. Merryman reported that in 1969, Cordial Caravan called on a total of 856 new residents in the community. She said that this was the largest year since the Caravan was started 18 years ago.