In the article "Mayor, city administrator give 'State of the City' address at luncheon," Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe incorrectly stated that $115,000 was received from Rotary International for the new all-inclusive playground constructed in Engler Park. The donation was instead received by the Lions Clubs of Farmington and Park Hills. Forsythe said he wanted to set the record straight.
CORRECTION
