Council hears 2020 fire department report

The number of 2020 structure fires by occupancy was also largely residential (65%), followed by outside or special property (15%); mercantile, business (12%); storage/assembly (a tie at 3%); health care, detention and corrections (2%); and manufacturing, processing (1%). This is compared to 2019 in which 79 percent of structure fires were residential; 6% outside or special property; 4% (tie) mercantile, business/assembly; 3% (tie) storage, health care/detention and corrections; and 1% manufacturing, processing.

Regarding the cause of investigations in 2020, over 40% were determined to be unintentional (14); 25%, undetermined; just under 20%, under investigation; and just under 5% were determined to be intentional or due to failure of equipment. A majority of the investigations in 2019 were also determined to be unintentional.

In assessing 2020 motor vehicle accidents by type, approximately 42 percent were with injuries and 42 percent without. There were only a total of 5 vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents; four vehicle into building, and two entrapment.

Chief Mecey noted that drug overdoes continue to be a problem in the city with the use of Naloxone (NARCAN) by department personnel in 2020 reaching its peak in November. In 2019, the greatest number of NARCAN injections took place in January.

Mecey completed his report by noting that last year certified fire department staff install 26 child safety seats.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

