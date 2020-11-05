Council says 'no' to chamber doors on city property

The Farmington City Council heard from Farmington Regional Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente about city participation in the organization’s “DOORS on Tour” project when it met in regular session Monday evening.
The project involves the designing and decorating of solid wood doors by local artists to be placed on free-standing outdoor displays at various locations around the community for a period of two years. Hente explained that the chamber believes the doors, which are sponsored by local businesses, are symbolic for the community which is popularly known as the “doorway to the Parkland,” and for the chamber, which has as its slogan “Over 75 Years Opening Doors for Business.”
“Many of you know the canoes in Steelville,” she said. “You drive through there and it’s memorable — it stays with you. You can stay in some other small town that has nothing, and you don’t remember what it is or what’s there. But we remember Steelville — as small as it is — because of the canoes and the identity they’ve created.
“Similar projects to this have been done in Chicago — there are the art cows they did several years ago. Also, in Wichita Falls, Texas, they had some horses that they had done as well. We chose doors because it was more cost-effective, as well as it gives a great canvas for the artists to work, and much more work for creativity.
“Right now, our community needs something that we can rally around that’s positive to talk about, instead of everything else that’s going wrong in the world. This is something you can do with physical distancing. People of all ages can do this, whether you’re 5 years old or 95 years old. It’s something that everyone will enjoy, and we hope, participate in.”
Hente told the council that alternate locations could be found if the city did not favor the placement of the doors on city property — one donated by Centene Corporation for installation at Engler Park, and the other honoring first responders planned for placement between the police department and fire station on Columbia Street.
“That is not a problem,” she said. “These two particular ones — if the city does not want them on their property — I would of course have to relate that to Centene as well as to the first responder artist and we can work out another location."
Hente added that the designs were inclusive, content-neutral and positive in nature.
While supportive of the overall project, several members of the city council voiced concern about certain aspects of the plan, as well as possible conflicts that could arise from the doors being placed on city property.
“My only concern is, you know, it’s a bad time to start this door project — in the start of the winter,” said Mayor Larry Forsythe. “And leaving them up for two years is just way too long — for me, personally, to see the same door for two years in the same spot.”
Hente explained that the two-year period was decided upon after consultation with the artists.
“They thought that if they were going to put in all the time and energy into creating these, they wanted them to be up a sufficient time to allow people to enjoy them. It’s not just people in our community. There are visitors, too, that come through. It’s not just about where we go every day. There are already people from St. Louis and Illinois that are interested in coming and seeing the projects.”
Forsythe told Hente that after spending two years out in the elements, he thought the doors “would look rough.” She responded that the artists were covering the doors with three to four coats of polyurethane.
“We’re going to see how the weathering goes,” Hente said. “We’ll probably put something on the top of it. They also do not touch the ground. They are raised up about six inches from the ground so water can’t seep in from the bottom.”
After Ward 4 Councilwoman Vanessa Pegram described the project as “a neat idea” that was receiving a lot of public participation,” she posed a question.
“[Have] we let other organizations put stuff on city property like this in the past? Because I just worry that in six months if somebody else wants to put up something they think is tastefully done — and these do look really cute — what have we set up that then we have a precedent?”
City Counselor Scott Reid responded to Pegram, saying, “There’s a bigger problem than that — the First Amendment. Once we open it up, the city can’t say, ‘No, that’s not appropriate. We don’t like that. Your door can’t go here.’
"So, once we let a door up on city property that’s not traditionally opened, we can’t start picking and choosing who we let on the property and whose door is appropriate. It’s fair game for everyone if we let one door up.”
Hente told Reid she had been informed that if the doors were content-neutral, they would be acceptable.
Reid said, “Content-neutral means, ‘OK, we’re letting everything up.’ So, when we get into content-neutral type…”
Hente broke in, “It can’t be vulgar, it can’t be obscene, it can’t be … there were other regulations that were…”
Reid continued, “But as soon as we open it up, how does the city…? We can’t tell somebody they can’t put their stuff up because we don’t like the message. We’re regulating speech.”
Hente told Reid that the doors aren’t speech — they’re art. Reid responded that putting up the doors on private property wasn’t a problem, but a government entity can’t be judging the appropriateness of a message.
“We can’t do that,” he said. “That’s why we get into a pickle once you open something up for display like that. Now, you could conceivably say ‘we’re only allowing doors that is what we call a non-public forum that you’re opening up for a specific purpose, for a specific message — tourism or whatever.
"You can maybe pull that off, but it’s so easy to get tangled up in picking whose stuff can go up and whose can’t. Then the government is telling what speech is allowed and what speech is not allowed, and that’s where we get into trouble.”
Hente asked what the difference would be between the chamber putting up a door on city property and the Rotary Club donating a statue to the city to be erected between the police department and fire station.
City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “Well, there’s a matter of acceptance. The city council has to accept the thing.”
Beavers informed the council that he’d recently spoken to Hente about the issue because he had several personal concerns about the doors being placed on city property.
“You know, [the city has] gone to great expense and a lot of trouble to build really nice quality public facilities,” he said. “It’s a personal thing, but I’d kind of like keeping them tidy … the fronts of the buildings and things. And I’d hate to see them opened up to a lot of different displays.”
After further discussion, it was the general consensus of the council, with the exception of Ward 3 Councilman Chris Morrison, that the doors should not be allowed on city property.
Later in the meeting, discussion was held regarding the possibility of changing the selection of city attorney from an elected position to one appointed by the mayor and city council. It was noted that most municipalities in the state appoint their city attorney rather than hold an election to fill the position. City Attorney Julie McCarver told the council she would be open to either option.
In other action, the board approved a resolution approving and adopting amended pay plans for firefighter and journeyman. A second reading was held amending the municipal code regarding Title IV: Land Use. Chapter 405: Zoning Regulations. Table A: Uses in Zoning Districts. A first and second reading took place approving an ordinance authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a deed of release for a special tax bill lien at 524 Aldergate St.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
