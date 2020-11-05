Council says 'no' to chamber doors on city property

“Right now, our community needs something that we can rally around that’s positive to talk about, instead of everything else that’s going wrong in the world. This is something you can do with physical distancing. People of all ages can do this, whether you’re 5 years old or 95 years old. It’s something that everyone will enjoy, and we hope, participate in.”

Hente told the council that alternate locations could be found if the city did not favor the placement of the doors on city property — one donated by Centene Corporation for installation at Engler Park, and the other honoring first responders planned for placement between the police department and fire station on Columbia Street.

“That is not a problem,” she said. “These two particular ones — if the city does not want them on their property — I would of course have to relate that to Centene as well as to the first responder artist and we can work out another location."

Hente added that the designs were inclusive, content-neutral and positive in nature.

While supportive of the overall project, several members of the city council voiced concern about certain aspects of the plan, as well as possible conflicts that could arise from the doors being placed on city property.