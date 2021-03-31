Council wary of UTVs on city streets

“I know that one of the things that we discussed when we originally brought this up was the accidents and how to handle those. I know that Farmington is the center for St. Francois County, and I know it’s a very busy town. Different things happen in different towns. Sometimes they’re busy too. And I know that we’re unique — each one of the towns are — but as you can see, they’ve not had but one accident each, both of them minor. Thank goodness, obviously.

“They’re no different than cars. They’re actually having less problems out of them than they are the cars because people are more aware. The insurance — I mean, you’re paying $20,000, $30,000 for a side by side — obviously you’re going to put insurance on it because you’re not going to want to throw that out the window. I’m doing more insurance claims down at Midwest — almost as much as Redfield’s. You can ask anyone of my insurance companies. I have a good working relationship with all of them.”

All about freedom

Pratt told the council that she didn’t expect an answer that evening but wanted them to consider the request on behalf of her customers.