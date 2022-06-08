Country Days 2022: A winner from start to finish

Another Farmington Country Days has ended its weekend run having brought plenty of fun, food and entertainment back to the downtown area.

Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce which sponsors the annual event, had nothing but good things to say about the entire weekend.

“This is probably the smoothest Country Days we’ve had since I've worked at the chamber office," she said. “The weather cooperating was, of course, a huge factor in that. We had perfect temperatures for people to be outside and enjoy everything, so we’re super-pleased.

“I know some people are saying, ‘Well, it seems like the crowd wasn’t as large,’ but it only appears that way because Country Days is so spread out now. While it doesn’t seem as crowded, there were still a lot of people out here.”

This year’s theme, “Country Roads & City Streets — Together We Grow,” was perfectly personified in the floats and trucks, side-by-sides, trailers, and animals that took part in Friday’s SERVPRO Country Days Parade — the unofficial kickoff for the entire weekend. The crowds began filling the parade route along Liberty Street more than an hour before its 6 p.m. starting time.

“It’s one of the biggest parades that we’ve had,” Hente said. “I talked to some of the people who drove in the parade, and they said there were people all the way down to the high school. So, there was a good crowd that came out to watch it and everybody seemed to have a good time.”

This year‘s parade winners were: Best in Show – First State Community Bank; First Place – Harps; Second Place – Belgrade State Bank and Third Place – Hairea 51 Salon.

Also featured in the parade was the grand marshal, East Missouri Action Agency; Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe; and Mr. and Mrs. Country Days, Harold and Phyllis Hastings. The role of Mr. and Mrs. Country Days is a busy one as they spend the entire weekend appearing at different locations and events to offer a smile and handshake to the crowd.

“I talked to them Saturday night,” Hente said. “They said they had a wonderful time. Everybody had been so friendly and they just had a great time talking to everyone.”

The Hastings even ended up serving as the surprise emcees for the Little Miss and Master Country Days competition held Saturday morning at the gazebo in Long Park. The couple introduced all of the contestants and then offered lots of encouragement to all of the contestants. The contest, which has been absent from Country Days for several years due to covid health concerns, is sponsored by Farmington Women of Today and is undoubtedly one of the most popular events Country Days events.

“It was as precious as ever,” Hente said. “The kids are so cute. You know, sometimes we’re not good at living in the moment and not lifting our heads up sometimes and looking at the whole of everything happening. When you lift up your head and look at the children, the gazebo, the decorations, the crowd, all of the food vendors, the trees and the sun — it’s like a magical movie moment.”

Winning the title of Little Miss and Master Country Days were RayLynn Heuette, daughter of Mark Heuette and Megan Garrett; and Kael Whitener, son of Jake and Mandy Whitener. The first runner-up couple was Bristol Asher, daughter of Ashley Bartley and Jeff Asher; and Chase Nash, son of Tim and Kim Nash. Finishing in the second runner-up spot were Blakeleigh Glass, daughter of Ryan and Ashley Glass; and Keiser Glass, son of Justin and Sierra Glass.

Among Country Days' biggest draws is the free musical entertainment featured on two stages throughout the event. Once again, the chamber sought out area musicians and bands to perform. This year’s performers represented a range of musical genres that included Dixieland jazz, gospel and praise, classic rock ‘n’ roll, and country.

“We’ve had great music on both stages with nice crowds,” Hente said. “All of the performers seemed to be very well-received. We had so much awesome local talent from right here in our own region. It’s great to be able to let them shine and so we’re happy to do that. We try to offer a different variety and types of music, so there’s a little something for everyone. Saturday morning at the gazebo, starting out with Dixieland Jazz, was just phenomenal! The gazebo seemed the perfect setting.”

Looking back on the weekend, Hente was in a thankful mood as she began thinking about everyone who helped make Country Days 2022 a success.

“We want to give a shoutout to our sponsors and the city of Farmington who provides tremendous support with the trash cleanup, set up and electricity,” she said. “The law enforcement support and security — in so many ways we’re grateful to them. Also, the St. Francois County Ambulance District for helping with our first aid station."

As usual, the chamber staff is going to take a few days off to rest and relax from this year’s event before sitting down and evaluating Country Days 2022 to find ways to make it even better next year.

