Country Days! Carnival Nights!

Together since 1990, GTO has spent the better part of three decades entertaining audiences across the Midwest. With a dedication to excellence, GTO has assembled a four piece horn section, five vocalists, two keyboards, 2 Drums/Percussion, Guitar and Bass. This dynamic range of talent provides a unique ability to cover a wide range of musical styles. Our Show Band approach with Costumes and Skits adds to the music and excellent stage presentation, making for a powerful combination that promises to entertain all ages.

Saturday night on the main stage will start with Route 67 followed by country artist Ryan Daniel as the opening act. This year's headline act is Grammy-nominated and multi-award winning Restless Heart.

The band is celebrating its 37th anniversary this year. Band member and spokesperson Dave Innis admits that even after all these years, he's enjoying the musical ride today as much as ever.

“I think it’s been an amazing legacy and it’s been such an honor to have been part of an organization that is still together doing it after 30 years with the same five original guys — and it’s more fun than ever," Innis said.