Country Days details announced at April chamber luncheon

As preparations continue for the June 3-5 return of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Country Days, Director of Events Deena Ward presented a brief video during Friday's Business and Community Luncheon that revealed important details about the highly anticipated three-day event held annually in the downtown area.

Information disclosed in the video included the Country Days 2022 theme, the weekend’s musical entertainment and returning events, as well as the couple selected as this year’s Mr. & Mrs. Country Days and the non-profit organization that will be honored as the SERVPRO Country Days Parade Grand Marshal.

The first reveal of the day was this year’s Country Days theme, “Country Roads & City Streets — Together We Grow.” This was immediately followed by the announcement that Harold and Phyllis Hastings were selected as Mr. and Mrs. Country Days 2022.

The Hastings met while attending college at Southeast Missouri State University. Moving to Farmington in 1990, Harold owned his own business while Phyllis taught eighth-grade science. The Hastings are active members in their church, First Freewill Baptist Church and Harold is a long-time member of the St. Francois County Rotary Club. In addition to his work as a Rotary member, Harold and his son, Scott, coach T-ball, baseball and indoor/outdoor soccer. From 2001 to 2002, Phyllis was a STAR teacher for state programs that provided professional development in Missouri schools.

Ward announced the return of one of Country Days’ most popular events, Little Miss and Master, after the competition took a year off due to COVID-19 health concerns. Along with two stages returning where bands will play all day long, a Country Days Saloon near the main stage, Young at Heart in Long Park featuring free activities for children, the Jefferson County South Model Railroad Club display, the ever-popular Ozarks Federal County Days Midway and the SERVPRO Country Days Parade that will take place along Columbia Street beginning at 6 p.m. June 4.

Five local non-profit organizations were nominated in an online contest where people were given a chance to vote for their favorite to serve as grand marshal for this year’s parade. The nominated organizations were the LIFE Center for Independent Living, East Missouri Action Agency, Farmington Pet Adoption Center, Help the Hungry Bake Sale and United Way of St. Francois County. The organization receiving the most votes for the honor of serving as grand marshal and the recipient of a $400 donation from C&C Suppliers was East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA).

EMAA is a community action agency that seeks to “cultivate communities of opportunity and supports people in reaching their highest potential.” The not-for-profit Missouri corporation primarily serves eight counties — St. Francois, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Ste. Genevieve and Washington. With a staff of more than 225 full- and part-time employees and a budget of nearly $17 million annually, EMAA provides services to more than 18,000 low-income individuals in southeast Missouri every year.

Other Country Days family-friendly events include Friday afternoon’s Downtown Merchant Days, the Country Days Car Show, the Country Days Tractor Show, the Country Days Quilt Show and the Little Caesars Moonlight Bike Ride.

Another favorite returning for a second year is the Daily Journal Country Days Photo Contest in which those attending the event are invited to post their photos to the Farmington Country Days Facebook page. The photo with the most “likes” and “loves” wins.

Musical entertainment at Country Days includes area bands performing at no charge for everyone attending Country Days. Friday night’s Main Stage entertainment is Medallion from 7-10 p.m. Saturday’s Main Stage entertainment will feature Ear Candy from 10 a.m.-noon, Route 67 from 1-3 p.m., Mountain Mischief from 4-6 p.m. and the Johnathan Braddy Band from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo will feature Sweet Water Holler from 4-6 p.m. Saturday entertainment at the Gazebo will be the Mineral Area Fin Arts Academy Jazz Band from 9-11 a.m., Jordan Voss from noon to 2 p.m., Amaryllis from 3-4 p.m. and Raelyn Winick from 6-8 p.m. On Sunday, Harvest Christian Centre’s Worship Team will lead out in praise from 2-4 p.m.

One of Country Days’ biggest draws is the carnival rides, along with the wide selection of food available for purchase throughout the event. As usual, Sunday is All-You-Can-Ride Wrist Bracelet Day where those who pay a one-time charge can ride as many rides as they like between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Vendor forms and parade entry forms can be accessed at FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com. Updates on Country Days can be found by reading the Daily Journal and Farmington Press, as well as checking out the Farmington Country Days Facebook page and downloading the free Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland app that’s available for both iOS and Android phones.

