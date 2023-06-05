Country Days organizers met recently to iron out parade details. The parade, sponsored for the fourth year by McDonald's of Farmington, will be held on Saturday, June 5, at noon, in downtown Farmington. Four categories of participants are available for judging with $1,500 in total prize money. Best of Parade receives a grand prize of $500. Pictured from left are Cyndy Gladbach, owner of McDonald's and sponsor of the parade along with husband, Mike; Charlie Robinson, parade chairman; Willa Dean Meyer, Country Days general chairman; Sonny Jennings, father of Jay, the 1993 Country Days parade marshal; and Madonna Ransom, community relations representative for McDonald's.