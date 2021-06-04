 Skip to main content
Country Days Photo Contest starts today
Country Days Photo Contest starts today

Country Days Photo Contest starts today

Post your best amateur photo taken during Farmington Country Days 2021 for a chance to win a framed copy of your photo and a Colton's Steakhouse gift certificate, as well as publication of the photo in the Daily Journal and Farmington Press.

 File photo

The Daily Journal and Farmington Press are proud to be the official sponsors of this year’s Farmington Country Days Photo Contest.

One of the most popular events in the Parkland, Country Days begins today and continues through Sunday. Amateur photographers ages 16 years and older are invited to submit photos they’ve taken of the weekend’s festivities on the Farmington Country Days Facebook page, using the hashtag #countrydays2021 on every photo they post.

Anyone submitting a photo is entered in the contest. All photos must be submitted no later than 4 p.m., Monday, June 7. The Daily Journal/Farmington Press will choose a winner from all of the eligible entries received during the contest period. The winner will be announced by Tuesday, June 15, on or about noon on both newspapers' Facebook pages.

The prize for Best Picture is a specially-framed 8x10 copy of the winning photo and a $25 gift certificate to Colton’s Steakhouse in Farmington. Additionally, the Best Picture and two runners-up will be published in a future issue of The Daily Journal and Farmington Press.

While the Daily Journal/Farmington Press wants entrants to have fun with the contest and the photos they submit, certain criteria must be followed:

• Do not submit photos that contain language or images that may be rude or offensive to any person or group.

• Do not submit photos inappropriate for children.

• Do not submit photos that aren’t yours to post.

• No pictures showing any dangerous behavior will be posted. Stay safe.

For a full listing of contest rules, go to the Farmington Country Days Facebook page.

