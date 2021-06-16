 Skip to main content
Country Days Photo Contest winner announced
Country Days Photo Contest winner announced

The Daily Journal / Farmington Press-sponsored 2021 Country Days Photo Contest winner and two runners-up have been chosen.

Based on the number of "likes" received by visitors to the Farmington Country Days Facebook page, the first place prize of a specially-framed copy of the photo and $25 Colton's Steak House gift certificate goes to Summer Marie Howard of Farmington.

Coming in second and third were first-runner-up Debra Pinkston of Farmington and second-runner-up Nick Hafley of Desloge.

The Daily Journal / Farmington Press offers congratulations to our first-place winner and two runners-up, as well as a big "thank you" to all of the amateur photographers who participated in this year's contest.

