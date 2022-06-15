 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country Days Photo Contest winners announced

The winner of the Second Annual Farmington Country Days Photo Contest sponsored by the Daily Journal/Farmington Press is Caitlin Carrow.

Carrow's photo received 89 likes/loves on social media. The prize for Best Picture is a specially-framed 8x10 copy of the winning photo and a $100 Visa gift card, which she received Friday at the Daily Journal office in Park Hills from Managing Editor Teresa Ressel.

kaitlin thompson.jpg

Kaitlin Thompson's photo of an adorable little girl takes second place in the Farmington Country Days Photo Contest.

The second place winner is Kaitlin Thompson with 50 votes. The third place winner is Nate Michael with 40 votes. 

Amateur photographers ages 16 years and older were invited to submit photos they took during the June 3-5 festivities on the Farmington Country Days Facebook page, using the hashtag #countrydays2022 on every photo they posted.

The Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce express their appreciation to everyone who participated in this year's contest. All of the amateur photographers who took part in the competition are invited and encouraged to participate in the photo contest to be held again during Country Days 2023.

