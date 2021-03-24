Country Days prepares for June 're-boot'

Thomas mentioned later in her presentation that the carnival rides will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the “all-you-can-ride wrist bracelet day” will take place on Sunday only.

Mr. and Mrs. Country Days for 2021 are Mike and Jessie Williams. The couple was originally selected to serve as last year’s “royalty,” but were unable to serve when the event was canceled.

The Williamses are well-known in the community through their participation in a number of civic organizations and events through the years, as well as their downtown business, Previously Loved Antiques, located at 104 S. Washington St. and are members of Memorial United Methodist Church.

ServPro will once again be sponsoring the Country Days Parade, however the chamber and city have not made a final decision on whether or not it will be held on Saturday morning as it has in the past, or if it will be moved to Friday evening instead. In any case, Thomas said the parade will be somewhat smaller this year with about 150 entries expected. In recent years there have been approximately 200 entries.