County Fair to be the largest ever held here

This story originally appeared in the Sept. 25, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Reports from Exhibit Committee chairmen, from the Advertising Committee, and information made public by Superintendent C.A. Doubet, and Secretary P.H. Teal, points to the holding of an outstanding educational and entertaining county fair from Wednesday, Sept. 30 to Saturday night, October 3rd.

Provisions are being made to utilize nearly twice as much space for exhibit tents, rides, shows, lunch stands, and other features which have been secured than was used two years ago upon the occasion of the 1929 stock show. According to Mr. Doubet, exhibits tents will be placed along the north side of Clardy Grove, stretching thru a 700 feet span. Rides, shows, and concessions of the DeeLang Forty-ninth State Shows will occupy the other side of the enclosed space, and bandstand, free act stand, and space is being provided this year in order satisfy the criticism that the grounds were too crowded at times at the last Stock Show.

Although the show will not start properly until Wednesday, Sept. 30, the DeeLang Amusement Company will set up its equipment and operate both on Monday and Tuesday nights, and on Tuesday afternoon if attendance justifies. No admission charge at the gate will be made by the Fair Board until Wednesday, Sept. 30th.