County Fair to be the largest ever held here

This story originally appeared in the Sept. 25, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Reports from Exhibit Committee chairmen, from the Advertising Committee, and information made public by Superintendent C.A. Doubet, and Secretary P.H. Teal, points to the holding of an outstanding educational and entertaining county fair from Wednesday, Sept. 30 to Saturday night, October 3rd.
Provisions are being made to utilize nearly twice as much space for exhibit tents, rides, shows, lunch stands, and other features which have been secured than was used two years ago upon the occasion of the 1929 stock show. According to Mr. Doubet, exhibits tents will be placed along the north side of Clardy Grove, stretching thru a 700 feet span. Rides, shows, and concessions of the DeeLang Forty-ninth State Shows will occupy the other side of the enclosed space, and bandstand, free act stand, and space is being provided this year in order satisfy the criticism that the grounds were too crowded at times at the last Stock Show.
Although the show will not start properly until Wednesday, Sept. 30, the DeeLang Amusement Company will set up its equipment and operate both on Monday and Tuesday nights, and on Tuesday afternoon if attendance justifies. No admission charge at the gate will be made by the Fair Board until Wednesday, Sept. 30th.
Assurance has been given the Fair Committee that all rural schools in the county will be at liberty to adjourn for Children's Day, Friday, October 2, insofar as the County Superintendent, J. Clyde Akers is concerned. It is expected that a majority of the school officials of the county will permit either a full holiday or a half-holiday so that pupils and teachers will be able to use free admission tickets which are being distributed to all schools in the County.
The prospects for a splendid aggregation of exhibits, not only in field crops, garden produce, canning, sewing, but also in dairy, poultry, sheep, beef cattle, pigeons, canaries, dogs, cats, and rabbits have caused the management to provide additional space for practically every department. Considerable interest is being manifested in the Pet Stock classes this year, this being a new and popular addition to the classes for which premiums have been offered at past shows.
The commercial and industrial display tent promises to be a most attractive exhibit rivaling in size exhibits of like nature seen at the Missouri State Fair. Among other attractions which will be on display by local county business concerns will be a 10x12 brooder house constructed largely with Celotex and displayed by Lang and Bro. Mfg. and Merc. Co.
