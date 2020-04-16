County forced to dip into emergency fund

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, April 8, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Nearly one-third of the funds set aside for emergencies in the 1980 budget of St. Francois County has been spent or committed for use already, members of the County Court confirmed Thursday, a fact they feel indicates how strapped the county really is for money this year.
“We are just getting into April, and we have already been dipping into the emergency fund,” said Presiding Judge Elliott Straughan. “There are things that keep coming up that you just can’t anticipate when you are making the budget.” He indicated that if things kept happening at the rate they have in the first three months, the emergency fund would probably be drained well before the year is over.
The county sets aside five percent of the total general revenue budget for emergencies, in this case it amounts to $30,415.
Sandra Skaggs, the County Auditor, said that as of Thursday there had already been $7,418.60 spent from that fund. More than $4,000 of that went on an emergency roofing project for the courthouse. The county also had to come up with $2,537.50 in additional funds for the Circuit Clerk’s salary because of a new Missouri Statute that had not been considered in the budget.
Those are the major expenditures that have already been made, but Judge Straughan pointed out that three other allocations have already been committed from the emergency fund that have not actually been spent.
The low bid for two additional cars for the sheriff’s department exceeded the amount allowed in the budget by about $2,000. That will come out of the emergency fund. The court is also going to spend up to $1,000 on new fire-retardant mattresses for the county jail. The circuit court has also ordered the installation of an air conditioner in the jury room on the third floor of the courthouse, which means about $400 more out of the emergency fund.
With what has been spent already and what the court has committed itself to, better than $10,000 of the $30,415 set aside for contingencies is gone and there are still nearly nine months left in the current budget period.
Another sign of the tight money situation for the county can be found in the road and bridge budget. Judge Straughan pointed out that $30,000 is budgeted this year for the purchase of two new dump trucks.
“We are afraid to spend that $30,000 for the trucks because we are almost certain we are going to need it for road work. On top of that, “the presiding judge continued, “a new dump truck costs $16,000 and the amount we set aside would not cover the cost of two trucks.
Associate Judge Ray Adams said the county would just have to forego the purchase of two new trucks. “We have to try to get the roads up in shape this summer. We will just have to hold off on the trucks until next year.”
Judge Straughan said it is sad because the County Highway Department is in bad need of the trucks. Associate Judge Bryant AuBuchon backed Straughan in the observation, saying, “The trucks are getting in bad shape. One of them, the oldest, is still in use but is really in such a condition that is not reliable.”
John Phelan, who is in charge of maintenance for the county’s road vehicles, said the department now has eight dump trucks and as of Thursday morning, two of them were mechanically out of operation. Phelan was meeting with the court for the opening of bids for a replacement engine for one of the trucks and hoped to have the engine purchased and installed in time to have it back on the road by Friday.
Still, the court pointed out, that was another several hundred dollars that it was having to spend that was not anticipated in the budget.
The other truck that is out of commission, Phelan said, would probably cost nearly $1,500 to get into safe and efficient operating condition, and then it would probably have a market value of only about $1,000-$500 less than what the county would have put in it for repairs.
Judges Straughan and Adams disagreed about one suggestion, the purchase of a used dump truck to help alleviate the situation. Adams pointed out the county had done this one and come out with a very good truck. Straughan countered, however, that he is opposed to buying such a used piece of equipment and considered the county very lucky in regard to the purchase that Adams cited.
Adams and Straughan did agree that it should be pointed out to the taxpayers of the county that it takes about $4 million worth of assessed valuation to generate the revenue needed for the county to purchase a $16,000 dump truck.
When you talk about taxes and assessed valuation, it helps people to understand when you talk about how they relate to actual county operations,” said Judge Straughan.
It is only April and already the court is concerned about its fiscal problems. Still, they figure that if the money gets tighter that is just what the belt will have to do, get tighter. Unlike the federal government, deficit spending is not a luxury the county is allowed it can operate only on realistic anticipated revenues.
