County forced to dip into emergency fund

Judge Straughan said it is sad because the County Highway Department is in bad need of the trucks. Associate Judge Bryant AuBuchon backed Straughan in the observation, saying, “The trucks are getting in bad shape. One of them, the oldest, is still in use but is really in such a condition that is not reliable.”

John Phelan, who is in charge of maintenance for the county’s road vehicles, said the department now has eight dump trucks and as of Thursday morning, two of them were mechanically out of operation. Phelan was meeting with the court for the opening of bids for a replacement engine for one of the trucks and hoped to have the engine purchased and installed in time to have it back on the road by Friday.

Still, the court pointed out, that was another several hundred dollars that it was having to spend that was not anticipated in the budget.

The other truck that is out of commission, Phelan said, would probably cost nearly $1,500 to get into safe and efficient operating condition, and then it would probably have a market value of only about $1,000-$500 less than what the county would have put in it for repairs.