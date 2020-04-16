County Republicans: Unity out of diversity

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, April 1, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Republicans did not try to conceal the lack of total harmony Thursday night in the county convention at Farmington, but the differences that surfaced were far less divisive than those of the 1976 convention. In the end it was Ronald Reagan who had picked up all 12 GOP delegates from St. Francois County to the district and state conventions.
Participants in the open convention, at which all one really had to do to take part was sign a declaration of being a Republican, said it appeared obvious from the state that the Reagan movement sweeping Missouri would prevail at the session in the circuit courtroom of the county courthouse, but there were a few bumps in the process.
While a number of Republicans chose to remain silent or speak only “off the record” in order not to hamper party unity, one who would speak without public identification said, “There are always some rhubarbs, a little disagreement among Republicans because we don’t let a few run the whole show. Everybody gets their chance to have an input.
Sometimes, like 1976, things don’t get smoothed over so easily, but usually we come back and work together for the good of the party and the public. The Democrats have their internal differences, but they keep them better hidden and usually go into their public sessions with everything cut and dried. We just don’t work that way.”
“This time we had our differences, as usual, but I think we came away pretty well unified. The differences were not as significant as what the Democrats would like to believe or have others believe,” the veteran Republican said with a somewhat satisfied smirk showing.
It took a while to get the mechanics of the convention worked out. There was no division in selecting GOP Central Committee Chairman Gerald Nesbit as the convention chairman nor in most of the other preliminaries. It was the manner of selecting delegates that brought the first significant split. Nesbit pointed out that there are several ways delegates to the district and state convention can be elected.
The rules committee recommended that delegates be nominated and voted on individually, the balloting be done by paper ballot as it was four years ago. An amendment from the floor of the convention, in which there were 186 participants, called for the delegation be nominated and elected on a slate basis, in other words a group of 12 all to be voted on in package form. There was considerable discussion, but the amendment carried.
When it came down to the nomination and election of delegates and alternates, there were only two slates, and both were committed to Reagan. There was a contingent of supporters for former U.N. Ambassador George Bush, but the group could not come up with a full slate of 12 delegates and 12 alternates.
Those directly involved in the slates were reluctant to talk about where the differences lay between the two, but the source outside explained the situation. Both slates involved mostly people who have been in the working heart of the county Republican organization, but the elected slate is made up of party people who have been behind the Reagan movement since 1976 — at least most of them — and almost all have not worked for any of the other GOP presidential hopefuls. The slate that failed to be elected, the source said, are also mostly strong party people, but many have shifted from supporting other Republican presidential candidates who have dropped from serious contention.
“It is not all forgotten, maybe, but I really think that most of those in the slate that was defeated will work hard in support of the party and Reagan,” the source said with a sense of confidence.
The delegates elected to represent St. Francois County Republicans in the district and state conventions are: Anna Lee Porter of French Village, Carl Painter of French Village, Edna Eads of Bonne Terre, Bill Detring of Farmington, Jean Nations of Farmington, Paul Butler of Bonne Terre, Norma McHenry of Farmington, Paul Williams of Bonne Terre, Bea Moran of Farmington, Bill Copeland of Desloge, Dickie Kaiser of Bonne Terre and Gerald Nesbit of Farmington.
Those on the winning slate as alternates are Hugh Gruner, Dorothy Doughty, Linda Weiss, Dorothy Painter, Naomi Butler, Charles McHenry, Paul Williams Jr., Minnie Detring, Mary Ann Burcham, Nat Watkins, George Bangert and Doey Mell.
The 10th Congressional District’s Convention will be conducted April 26 in Cape Girardeau while the state convention will be held in St. Louis on May 30 and 31.
Each congressional district convention will select seven delegates to the GOP National Convention in Detroit and one candidate for the electoral college. Seven at-large delegates to the national convention will be selected at the state convention.
It appeared, as the county caucuses around the state wound up over the weekend, that Reagan would end up with 34 of 37 Missouri delegates to the national convention.
