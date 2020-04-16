County Republicans: Unity out of diversity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, April 1, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Republicans did not try to conceal the lack of total harmony Thursday night in the county convention at Farmington, but the differences that surfaced were far less divisive than those of the 1976 convention. In the end it was Ronald Reagan who had picked up all 12 GOP delegates from St. Francois County to the district and state conventions.

Participants in the open convention, at which all one really had to do to take part was sign a declaration of being a Republican, said it appeared obvious from the state that the Reagan movement sweeping Missouri would prevail at the session in the circuit courtroom of the county courthouse, but there were a few bumps in the process.

While a number of Republicans chose to remain silent or speak only “off the record” in order not to hamper party unity, one who would speak without public identification said, “There are always some rhubarbs, a little disagreement among Republicans because we don’t let a few run the whole show. Everybody gets their chance to have an input.