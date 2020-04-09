COUNTY RESPONDS TO 1918 SPANISH FLU
0 comments

COUNTY RESPONDS TO 1918 SPANISH FLU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COUNTY RESPONDS TO 1918 SPANISH FLU
Provided by Bob Schmidt

Local historian Bob Schmidt dropped by the Farmington Press office and left a copy of a closing proclamation issued in 1918 during the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Somewhat faded after many years, it reads:

"SPANISH INFLUENZA Closing Proclamation. Spanish Influenza is here and threatens St. Francois County. The State orders close restrictive and QUARANTINE MEASURES. Following these recommendations the Churches, Sunday Schools, Y.M.C.A., Lodge Meetings, Public Schools, Picture Shows, Pool Halls, Receptions, Parties, Etc. are hereby ordered closed until further notice.

All assembled groups of more than six persons are hereby forbidden until further notice. Parents must keep their children at home and off the street. Consult your family physician about preventive remedies.

This order effective from 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 1918, for an indefinite period, to be enforced by legal authority with full penalty inflicted if disobeyed. (Signed) T.L. HANEY, M.D., Health Officer, St. Francois County."

Things haven't changed all that much in 102 years, has it? – Editor Kevin R. Jenkins

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
View from the family tree
News

View from the family tree

One of the most cherished memories of many a child is the experience of climbing a back yard tree and enjoying a view of their world from a hi…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a strange looking gadget, but when you need it, you'll be glad it's around. Any idea what it is? Give us a call at…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News