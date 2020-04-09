COUNTY RESPONDS TO 1918 SPANISH FLU

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local historian Bob Schmidt dropped by the Farmington Press office and left a copy of a closing proclamation issued in 1918 during the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Somewhat faded after many years, it reads:

"SPANISH INFLUENZA Closing Proclamation. Spanish Influenza is here and threatens St. Francois County. The State orders close restrictive and QUARANTINE MEASURES. Following these recommendations the Churches, Sunday Schools, Y.M.C.A., Lodge Meetings, Public Schools, Picture Shows, Pool Halls, Receptions, Parties, Etc. are hereby ordered closed until further notice.

All assembled groups of more than six persons are hereby forbidden until further notice. Parents must keep their children at home and off the street. Consult your family physician about preventive remedies.

This order effective from 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 1918, for an indefinite period, to be enforced by legal authority with full penalty inflicted if disobeyed. (Signed) T.L. HANEY, M.D., Health Officer, St. Francois County."

Things haven't changed all that much in 102 years, has it? – Editor Kevin R. Jenkins

