COUNTY'S NUMBER ONE TAXPAYER DELIVERS CHECK
Last Thursday, Mr. C.D. Bell, right, Chief Real Estate Agent of St. Joseph Lead Company, delivered to Mr. Bill Robins, Collector for St. Francois County, a check covering the final payment of St. Joe's St. Francois County tax bill for 1959. Total taxes paid in 1959 by St. Joe and Affiliates amounted to $571,490, which was over 25% of all taxes — real estate, personal property and merchants' licenses — collected by the county for the year.

This $571,490 tax is in addition to the many taxes, licenses, fees, etc., paid by St. Joe to the various towns in St. Francois County and to the taxes paid by St. Joe in neighboring counties. St. Joe is the largest taxpayer in the county, the next largest tax payment being slightly less than $250,000. (This photo originally appeared in the Jan. 7, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press.)

