COUNTY'S NUMBER ONE TAXPAYER DELIVERS CHECK

Last Thursday, Mr. C.D. Bell, right, Chief Real Estate Agent of St. Joseph Lead Company, delivered to Mr. Bill Robins, Collector for St. Francois County, a check covering the final payment of St. Joe's St. Francois County tax bill for 1959. Total taxes paid in 1959 by St. Joe and Affiliates amounted to $571,490, which was over 25% of all taxes — real estate, personal property and merchants' licenses — collected by the county for the year.
You have free articles remaining.
This $571,490 tax is in addition to the many taxes, licenses, fees, etc., paid by St. Joe to the various towns in St. Francois County and to the taxes paid by St. Joe in neighboring counties. St. Joe is the largest taxpayer in the county, the next largest tax payment being slightly less than $250,000. (This photo originally appeared in the Jan. 7, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.