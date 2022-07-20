Couple excited about opening pretzel shop in Farmington

The tempting aroma of freshly baked bread. The oh-so-perfect salty, buttery taste. This mouthwatering combination is what customers can’t get enough of at Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington.

Kyle Cooper and Taylor Holder were inspired to open the Farmington location after they ate at a Pretzel Pretzel location in St. Louis.

“We made it up north and stopped at Pretzel Pretzel,” said Cooper. “We’re big soft pretzel fans and we loved these so we decided to bring a location to our hometown.”

The couple opened the Farmington store on June 19.

At the local Pretzel Pretzel location, customers can choose from hand-twisted soft pretzels or puffy soft pretzel nuggets. There are also stuffed pretzels filled with hot dogs or mini dogs, and the Pepperoni Melt packed with Monterey jack and provel cheeses served with marina sauce. Homemade cheese dips and mustard dips are also available. There’s even a dessert option of pretzel nuggets with cinnamon, sugar and icing.

Customers can purchase party trays on the spot or even special-order custom-shaped pretzels with a 24-hour notice.

“We offer great values on our pretzels where you can feed a whole family for $10,” said Kyle.

Feedback has been extremely positive regarding the new Pretzel Pretzel location. Customers especially enjoy the pretzel nuggets.

As for the owners, Kyle enjoys the mini pretzel dogs with salsa con queso cheese dip. Taylor and son Brayden, a fifth-grader, both like the Pepperoni Melt.

The couple hope to open another location in the area within two years.

Stop in at Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington at 752 Maple Valley Drive anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 573-915-5044.

Visit Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington on Facebook for store updates.