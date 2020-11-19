Couple finds Farmington ideal for retirement years

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 10, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
(This is the second in a series of articles prepared by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce featuring “senior citizens” who have chosen Farmington for their retirement years. Last week, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Cain were the subjects of the feature. Another is planned for next week.)
Readjustment rather than total retirement has characterized the senior years of Rev. and Mrs. William Stewart, who observed their 57th wedding anniversary last month.
Over is the rush of the years when the Stewarts’ 11 children were growing up in Methodist parsonages from the southeast part of Missouri to St. Louis and back again — several times. The seven boys and four girls have long since grown and left home; most of them engaged in rearing families of their own. Gone, too, are the years of assigned ministry when the preacher provided spiritual guidance to his scattered congregations, erected new churches and wrestled with budgets.
Although the pace has decreased with the passage of years, Rev. and Mrs. Stewart are by no means inactive. Since 1947, he has served as Protestant chaplain at the state hospital and continues to fill area pulpits as substitute minister.
Despite his 79 years of age, Rev. Stewart is an enthusiastic golfer and gardener. Both he and his wife are active in the affairs of Memorial Methodist Church. Mrs. Stewart has few idle moments. The creativity she formerly employed in fashioning or remaking clothes for the children is now diverted into the production of stuffed dolls and animals, decorative footstools, quilts and other fancy handwork.
The quiet of the little brick house at 904 Vernon Street is often broken by the arrival of children and grandchildren. It is a family custom to get the entire group together twice a year for family reunions — on the Fourth of July and at Thanksgiving. In addition to the parents, a count of the clan includes 11 children, eight children-in-law, 27 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
The children in order of their appearance in the family are Lucille (Mrs. Alfred Kleppsattel), St Louis; Paul, St. Louis; Jess, Farmington; Olive (Mrs. Robert Cloud), St. Louis; Martha (Mrs. Ted DeClue), Bonne Terre; John, St. Louis; Cliff, St. Louis; Clark, Madison, Wisconsin; Mary (Mrs. Benton Hurst), St. Louis; and Joe and David, both of Casper, Wyoming.
The Stewart home, located on the outskirts of the hospital grounds, provides an ideal location for the senior citizens of today’s sketch. Here there is ample room to cultivate their many plants; proximity to the chaplain’s office and sanctuary; spacious lawn for family gatherings and youngsters’ play and “home” is within easy traveling distance of most of the children.
