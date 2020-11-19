Couple finds Farmington ideal for retirement years

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 10, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

(This is the second in a series of articles prepared by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce featuring “senior citizens” who have chosen Farmington for their retirement years. Last week, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Cain were the subjects of the feature. Another is planned for next week.)

Readjustment rather than total retirement has characterized the senior years of Rev. and Mrs. William Stewart, who observed their 57th wedding anniversary last month.

Over is the rush of the years when the Stewarts’ 11 children were growing up in Methodist parsonages from the southeast part of Missouri to St. Louis and back again — several times. The seven boys and four girls have long since grown and left home; most of them engaged in rearing families of their own. Gone, too, are the years of assigned ministry when the preacher provided spiritual guidance to his scattered congregations, erected new churches and wrestled with budgets.

Although the pace has decreased with the passage of years, Rev. and Mrs. Stewart are by no means inactive. Since 1947, he has served as Protestant chaplain at the state hospital and continues to fill area pulpits as substitute minister.