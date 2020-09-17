Court approves plan to extend city limits

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 1, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
A plan to extend Farmington’s city limits moved a step nearer fulfilment Tuesday when a petition for a declaratory judgment was sustained by Circuit Judge J. O. Swink. The next step in the procedure will be for the Board of Aldermen to approve an ordinance calling for a city-wide election to submit the proposal to the voters. It is expected the election will be set for the early part of October.
According to Mayor Fred I. Revoir, the city board will meet soon to act on the ordinance. Generally, the areas involved in the extension plan are on the east, south and west sections of the community with little or no extensions to the north. (A previously filed petition including a large area on the north side of town ran into strong opposition from property owners and was abandoned by the city for the present.
The present plan involves extensions to include the Harlan industrial tract (the former Will Harlan farm) on the east across Highway 67, Ozark Village, a portion of the present airport, the Forster tract, K. of P. cemetery, the north edge of the Detring tract where the new airport will be, the area lying west of Perrine Road to the east line of the State Hospital property, continuing along the Doe Run road to the east line of the McCland farm, north to include the new senior high school, across West Liberty between Byron Harrington’s bars and home to the new Farmington spur under construction by the State Highway Department.
The hearing on the petition Tuesday in circuit court attracted little interest, no objections having been filed by any of the property owners involved. Testimony to support the city’s plan was presented by Mayor Revoir, City Clerk Fred M. Karsch and Works Superintendent L.L. Turley. Revoir outlined the many city services which will be available to the areas, some of which are already being provided such as fire and police protection, water, lights, sewers, etc. Karsch told of the excellent financial condition of the city and Turley verified much of the previous testimony and said Farmington has the means and equipment to adequately serve the enlarged community.
Judge Swink commended the city officials and City Attorney Milt Schnebelen for the thorough manner in which the petition was supported and the excellent condition and conduct of the city affairs under their administration.
