Court approves plan to extend city limits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 1, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A plan to extend Farmington’s city limits moved a step nearer fulfilment Tuesday when a petition for a declaratory judgment was sustained by Circuit Judge J. O. Swink. The next step in the procedure will be for the Board of Aldermen to approve an ordinance calling for a city-wide election to submit the proposal to the voters. It is expected the election will be set for the early part of October.

According to Mayor Fred I. Revoir, the city board will meet soon to act on the ordinance. Generally, the areas involved in the extension plan are on the east, south and west sections of the community with little or no extensions to the north. (A previously filed petition including a large area on the north side of town ran into strong opposition from property owners and was abandoned by the city for the present.