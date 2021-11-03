Covering a tornado from a reporter's point of view

It was at this time that I started hearing the “freight train” sound that I’ve heard described before, but not heard for myself. There was a kind of duality of mind in that it was a type of noise I have often heard in my time in the trucking and agricultural industry and dismissed as part of the normal background noise. At the same time, the awareness of the time and weather starts kicking in and I started understanding the situation.

It is really worrisome when that noise starts and you really don’t know where it is going to go. The only reference I had was the professional, high-resolution up to-the-minute weather radar app on my smartphone. The question is, was this enough to go by?

I send the others to the basement and watched that phone app. That small cell fairly distant from the main storm is marching just to the south of the house as the “train” slowly comes along. I turn on the floodlight out front and watch those very still trees. The new concern was when the wind starts lightly blowing in the other direction. I turned off the light and headed to the basement myself and wait for the “train” to go by.

Very soon after, the wind came back up and the rain started again. At no time did the wind blow enough to damage anything other than shoving a yard lounger off the front porch. It was time to move and do some reporting.