COVID-19 brings changes to 2020 Walk To End Alzheimer’s

“On the day of the walk, the opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — and all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers,” Tew-Lovasz said. “To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new ‘Walk Mainstage’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.”