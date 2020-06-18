Cozeans observe 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 16, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Mr. and Mrs. Rolla S. Cozean of Farmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sunay afternoon June 12, with an Open House from 2:00 until 5:00 o’clock at the Long House in Farmington.

Soon after the arrival of the first guests, the Rev. J. Loren Jolly, pastor of the First Baptist Church where the Cozeans are members, read an appropriate scripture and offered a prayer.

Punch and cake were served from a beautifully appointed table covered with a lace cloth over yellow. The centerpiece was an arrangement of yellow and white daisies with a mingling of delicate green fern in a white ironstone bowl. Matching cupid bowls held nuts and mints. Tall white candlesticks lent the finishing effect. Golden punch was served from a lovely bowl with floating flower candles. Mrs. Clifford Detring, daughter of the Cozeans, served the punch.

Mrs. R.R. (Bud) Cozean and Mrs. C.H. Cozean, daughters-in-law, served the cake and a small portion of anniversary cake, which was white with the three tiers decorated with gold roses and trim. It was baked by Mrs. Helen Long, receptionist at the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital.