Cozeans observe 50th anniversary

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 16, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Mr. and Mrs. Rolla S. Cozean of Farmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sunay afternoon June 12, with an Open House from 2:00 until 5:00 o’clock at the Long House in Farmington.
Soon after the arrival of the first guests, the Rev. J. Loren Jolly, pastor of the First Baptist Church where the Cozeans are members, read an appropriate scripture and offered a prayer.
Punch and cake were served from a beautifully appointed table covered with a lace cloth over yellow. The centerpiece was an arrangement of yellow and white daisies with a mingling of delicate green fern in a white ironstone bowl. Matching cupid bowls held nuts and mints. Tall white candlesticks lent the finishing effect. Golden punch was served from a lovely bowl with floating flower candles. Mrs. Clifford Detring, daughter of the Cozeans, served the punch.
Mrs. R.R. (Bud) Cozean and Mrs. C.H. Cozean, daughters-in-law, served the cake and a small portion of anniversary cake, which was white with the three tiers decorated with gold roses and trim. It was baked by Mrs. Helen Long, receptionist at the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital.
Mrs. Charles McHenry of Flat River, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Cozean, presided at the coffee service. Mrs. McHenry is the daughter of Mr. Alvin Hood of Flat River.
Jack Cozean, youngest son of the Cozeans, had assembled a family album showing many interesting pictures of the Cozean and Rinke families dating back to the grandparents of Mr. and Mrs. Cozean.
Mr. and Mrs. Rolla Cozean were married June 15, 1910. Mrs. Cozean is the former Elva Rinke, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hugo Rinke of Flat River. They are the parents of four children, C.H. Cozean, a mortician in Farmington; Mrs. Clifford (Caroline) Detring of Farmington Rt. One; R.R. Cozean, administrator at the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital in Farmington; and John M. Cozean, assistant principal and counselor at Jefferson Grade School, Columbia, Mo.
Besides the many friends who called nine of the 11 grandchildren were present. Mr. Cozean’s brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Grover M. Cozean of Fredericktown, attended, as well as Mr. Cozean’s sister, Mrs. Harry (Irene) Scott and her son Jerry of Flat River. Also attending were Mrs. Cozean’s sister, Mrs. Raymond (Esther) Caldwell of Flat River and her daughter, Mrs. Robert Clemens of Elvins.
The Long House, where the Open House was held, is one of the oldest homes in Farmington, and is being restored by the Monday Club.
