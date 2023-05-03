In Missouri we have one of the most sought after panfish anywhere. They are crappie We have both black and white crappie. They are amazing to eat and a blast to catch. Black and white crappie both have long upper jaws that reach out past the middle of the eye. The blacks are silver with irregular dark speckles down the sides, while the white crappie is deep bodied with a big slab side. They are silver, with somewhere between five and 10 faint vertical bars. When you can get a pattern down, you can catch them in masses one after another.

In the spring, crappie spawn in the shallows. You can catch them with minnows either on a bobber or just dragging a minnow along the bottom. They spawn mid-March to late-May across the state of Missouri. The water temp needs to be reaching 55 degrees Fahrenheit. When the water is stained, they may spawn in as shallow as a foot of water. When the water is super clean and clear, it could be upwards of 20 feet.

At Truman Lake in Missouri, you can typically find them spawning in the 8-to-10-foot range in most years. On Clearwater Lake, it can be closer to 20 depending on how much rain we have that spring, and it can be different depending on where you are on that lake. When they are spawning, crappie can be very easy to spook. You must use light line small lures and ease into locations with your trolling motor and use it as little as possible. That sounds silly, but that thing makes a lot of sound and throws up a whole bunch of stuff in the water when you’re in shallow water.

During the summer, crappie spend most of their time in deep water, down to 20 feet somewhere around the thermocline. Look for brush logs — really, any woody material under the water. They will hang out in huge numbers. Typically, you can get on a pattern and set in one location and almost catch them all day if you stay within the general vicinity of where you found one, unless they just decide they don’t want to eat anymore.

In locations where they are getting massive pressure, you must jig your baits more aggressively to get them to eat, but it’s worth it. You can also try to catch them at night. In Missouri, we use lights submerged right next to the boat or sometimes under a dusk to dawn light. They are attracted to small baitfish. The crappie come for the dinner bell. It seems like you turn on the light and everything that swims come towards the boat.

In the fall, crappie get very predictable and aggressive — particularly around October and November. Of course, any wood in the water is a good place to catch them, but for some reason, docks are prime locations. They put on the feed bag for winter and start hammering the baitfish. So, you know minnows or small swim baits are super good selections for those times of year.

In the winter, most people put their boats up. It's too cold to fish, so they're done for the year. I believe it's prime time to get crappie in huge numbers. During the summer months the schools are large but more spread out so you can catch a lot, but in winter they will school small enough that they might be on one side of a bush in the water instead of spreading all around it. They also are in the 30-foot range in the water, so you can sit on a school, a snipe off a limit in a hurry.

Crappie can be fun and challenging fish to catch. If you do a little homework on your body of water and bring a variety of baits, you can get into one of the tastiest fish out there in numbers that most people think are unheard of. Missouri has some super great lakes to get out on to get after them, as well — Lake of The Ozarks, Truman Lake, Stockton, Table Rock, Lake Taneycomo, Clearwater Lake and Lake Wappapello, just to name a few. If you have any questions, bait shops around all these lakes are willing to help you get pointed in the right direction. I know the Missouri Department of Conservation would be more that glad to help as well. Tight lines my friends.