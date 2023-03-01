Many famous authors were first recognized for their talents by winning a writing contest. Ray Bradbury, Jack London and Edgar Allen Poe caught the attention of publishers after their first stories earned top honors in writing contests.
“Where the Red Fern Grows” author Wilson Rawls first had his story — originally titled “Hounds of Youth” — published as a three-part serial story in the Saturday Evening Post in 1961 before it appeared as a novel.
Now is your chance to become a published author.
Mineral Area Council on the Arts’ third annual Creative Writing Contest is now open. This year’s contest theme is “Dreams.” The deadline for entries has been extended to Friday, Mach 17. Submit entries via email at MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or by mail at MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.
This contest is made possible with financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council and generous community donors.
“We are so pleased that we are able to continue this contest and hope to see it and its categories grow in the coming years,” said MACOA Executive Director Tiffany Gallaher.
The contest is open to two groups of residents in MACOA’s service region, which covers Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties in Missouri. The first group is for high school students in 10th through 12th during the current academic year. The second group is for adults.
Three categories are available: poetry, short story and essay. All entries must be appropriate for a family-oriented public reading.
One winner will be chosen in each category for each group for a total of six winners. The six winners will receive a cash award and be given a public reading at MAC’s Fine Arts Gallery next to the theater at MACOA’s March workshop. The date and details for this event will be announced later.
Winning entries will be published on MACOA’s website. In addition to these six winning entries, one overall winner will be chosen. The overall winner’s entry will be published in the Daily Journal.
Judging for the writing contest will be completed by a panel of six local volunteers who have credentials as educators in the field of English and/or published authors.
Contest guidelines and the entry form may also be found online at www.MineralAreaArts.org.