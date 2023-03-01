Contest Guidelines

• Authors may enter one entry in each of the three categories: poetry, short story and essay.

• Each entry must relate to the theme “Dreams.”

• Short stories and essays must each be 3,000 words or less.

• Entries will be judged on quality of writing, content, focus, originality, form, structure, organization, style, language and use of conventions.

• Content should be appropriate to be read in a family-oriented setting.

• Entries must be typed, double-spaced in 11-point Times New Roman font.

• Hand-written entries are not accepted.

• Entries must be unpublished or strictly self-published works.

• Entries must be submitted with the official entry form.

• Entries cannot include the author’s name or age. This can only appear on the entry form.

• Entries must be received by March 17.

• Entries that are emailed must be sent as a PDF and received by 4 p.m. at MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or mailed to MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.