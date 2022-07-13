Crop insurance webinar for diversified operations

Farmers and ranchers are invited to participate in a free webinar July 26 from noon to 1 p.m., CT, to learn more about their federal crop insurance options.

“Crop Insurance for Diversified Operations” will be hosted by Center for Rural Affairs Policy Associate Kate Hansen and Megan Vaith, crop insurance agent and founder of Northbourne Organic Crop Insurance LLC.

“This presentation will provide an overview of multiple federal crop insurance programs and what types of coverage may be available,” Hansen said. “We will also discuss programs of specific interest to specialty and diversified operations, such as small grains coverage, Whole Farm Revenue Protection, Micro Farm, written agreements, Pasture, Rangeland, Forage coverage, and organic options.”

In addition, a new set of educational resources will be shared during the webinar. Each resource includes information on a different small grain—wheat, oats, barely, rye—and the types of crop insurance available.

“While diversified operations look different across the country, most federal crop insurance policies’ structures are the same nationwide,” Hansen said. “Interested producers from any state or region are welcome to attend.”

Attendees are encouraged to come with questions. Visit cfra.org/events to register. For more information, contact Hansen, kateh@cfra.org or 515.215.1294.