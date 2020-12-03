Crowd expected at city meeting to discuss senior center

The mayor laughed and said, “I thought you were going to put him in a box. The concept just blew my mind! I was going to have to come see that!”

Linnenbringer informed the council that he had received an email from a concerned citizen who voiced her concern about the proposed change of leadership at the senior center.

“She wants to see the city maintain the senior center,” he said. “Her concern was that all of the programs that they have now might not continue.”

Linnenbringer also reported that the drop in civic center memberships due to COVID-19 concerns had stabilized with 231 still in force.

In Beaver’s report, the city administrator offered further details about the closing of city hall except by appointment.

“We have two employees at city hall that tested positive,” he said. “They are in the utility office, so they are out for 10 days. We’re going to go back to doors closed, by appointment only. If people need in-person service we’ll give it to them, but generally, we’re going to suspend the in-person contact for a little while until we get this under control. We’ll do this in all our city offices. Don’t know if it helps, but we’re going to do it.”