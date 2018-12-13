Golf course architect, Gary Lee Kern — the man who designed Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington — passed away last month at the age of 80 in Chesterfield, Missouri.
His son, Ron Kern, also a golf course architect, said, “I know Crown Pointe Golf Club was always a special place to my father and I have fond memories working with him on the golf course as well as playing it.”
Crown Pointe was designed in 1993 by the elder Kern on a 208-acre tract of land comfortably nestled between a luxury neighborhood and scenic farmland. The four-star, par 72 links style golf course is 7,069 yards in length and features four par threes, 10 par fours, and four par fives. The fairway and tee boxes are a bluegrass and rye blend, while the greens are planted with bent grass.
Now, a little bit about the man who designed Crown Pointe —
Gary Kern was born Dec. 27, 1937, the only child of Ralph and Edith Kern and grew up in the small town of Kendallville, Indiana. After high school graduation, he went to Texas to attend Texas A&M University for two years, where he began playing golf. Moving back to Indiana, Gary worked in the engineering department of the Indiana Department of Highways for two years. In 1960, Gary became a principal in the civil engineering and land survey firm of Weihe Engineers, Inc. located in Hamilton County, Indiana, where he was responsible for land use planning, site design and engineering drawings for single family subdivisions and multifamily projects.
“My dad continued to play golf and developed a love of the game which translated to an ongoing informal study of golf course architecture,” Kern said. “He read and re-read everything he could get his hands on about golf course architecture, including one of his favorite books, The Links, by Robert Hunter.”
In 1969, Weihe Engineers, Inc. was commissioned to design Brookshire, a single-family community in Carmel, Indiana, that included a golf course.
“Dad suggested to the client that they hire golf course architect, Bill Diddel, to design the golf course, Kern said. “He worked together with Bill on the golf course’s design and construction. My father designed the golf course’s routing and Bill designed the golf course’s features.
“As they developed a close working relationship throughout the design and construction of Brookshire Golf Club, Bill encouraged Gary to enter the field of the golf course architecture and also endorsed him to a prospective client as a golf course architect. This resulted in Dad’s first golf course design commission for Tomahawk Hills Golf Course in Jamestown, Indiana.”
The two continued their relationship until Diddel’s death.
In 1974, Gary became a full-time golf course architect designing and remodeling a long list of golf courses in the Midwest and throughout the country. Gary moved to St. Louis in 1983 and designed many notable golf courses in the area including, Fox Run Golf Club, Lake Forest Country Club, Aberdeen Golf Club and Crown Point Golf Club.
“I came to work with Dad in 1983 and worked with him designing golf courses through 1992,” Kern said. “He designed golf courses with Hale Irwin for a period of time in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including New England Country Club in Bellingham, Massachusetts.
Kern said his father’s philosophy was to design golf courses that were challenging for good players and enjoyable for all golfers. He was a design “minimalist” using the natural terrain to route the golf course long before that term was ever coined in the golf course design community.
“Dad was one of the great architects of the contemporary era of the greatest game, golf,” Kern said. “While his work might not have made the glossy magazines and been a point of contention in irrelevant discussions about top golf course lists in magazines — most likely because he didn’t spend an exorbitant amount of money to construct his golf courses — his beloved designs are consistently enjoyed by golfers of all skills levels.
“His designs are artistic in a way that utilizes the terrain to define the strategy and beauty of each golf hole. The putting green complexes are the brains behind every design, requiring precision approaches and accurate and confident putting to gain the benefit of a well-played golf shot. Yet, the wayward golf shot is not unduly penalized.”
In other words, Gary Kern’s golf courses are fun to play by golfers of all skill levels.
“They’re also sustainable, so they are affordable to play,” Kern said. “In all of the financial turmoil of the past decade, none of my dad’s courses have closed because of financial hardship. Instead, they have continued to provide the golfing public, of all means, with wonderful golf courses to test their golfing abilities and enjoy the greatest game.”
“In my mind, this is a lifetime’s legacy that is impressive, is to be commended on the highest level, and is a benefit to all who want to escape day to day drudgery and play the golf, the greatest game, for a lifetime.
“World class kudos to my dad, Gary, for making life enjoyable for golfers by designing and building some 46 golf courses over the course of his career, as one of the best golf course architects of this era.”
