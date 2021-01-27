Cub Scout pack to be organized in Farmington

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 22, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Wallace Gieringer has been named Cubmaster for the new pack of Cub Scouts being organize for Farmington under the sponsorship of the Holy Name Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Floyd Ellis has accepted the post of assistant cubmaster.

The second organizational meeting for the unit was held last Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph High School and a committee was organized to serve the new pack. Ollie Price, local Boy Scouts of American field man, explained the aims and operations of a cub unit and assisted in the organizing efforts. Gerald Born will serve as committee chairman and Paul Heidenfelder will serve as institutional representative. Art Freeman Jr. is secretary and Charles Herbst is treasurer. Other members of the committee are Edsel Wade and Lindell Basler. Lawrence Herbst, cubmaster of Pack 471 of Farmington is helping with the organization of the new group. Nineteen Cub Scout-age boys have so far signed Boy Scout fact survey cards indicating their interest in joining the new unit.